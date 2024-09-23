 Huawei Mate XT, world’s first triple-screen foldable phone may launch globally- Here’s everything we know so far | Mobile News

Huawei Mate XT, world’s first triple-screen foldable phone may launch globally- Here’s everything we know so far

Huawei Mate XT is expected to launch globally during the Q1 of 2025. Know what it has to offer. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 23 2024, 15:25 IST
After China's launch, the Huawei Mate XT will likely launch in the global market. (REUTERS)

Huawei Mate XT made its debut in the Chinese market as the first triple-screen foldable phone. With a slim profile and innovative approach, the smartphone has already started to gain much popularity in the home country as well as in the global market. The Huawei Mate XT was popularised to the moment that the company has started to face availability issues in several regions. Now, with a high demand for the tri-fold, Huawei is speculated to announce a global launch in 2025. 

Huawei Mate XT global launch

According to an Android Authority report, Huawei may launch the Mate XT in the international market, or we can say outside of China during the first quarter of 2025. Although the report has not mentioned the source of information, confidence in the claims seems to be quite strong. However, we must wait for the official announcement from Huawei if it is planning for a global launch. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

With the global launch, many tech enthusiasts must be assuming the price of the Huawei Mate XT. Well, it is for sure confirmed that the triple-screen foldable will not be cheap and it will be quite expensive. The smartphone comes at a starting price of 19,999 yuan for 16GB and 256GB storage variants in China which is approximately $2,835 in the US.

Huawei Mate XT specifications and features

The Huawei Mate XT China variant features a 6.4-inch FHD+ cover display, a 7.9-inch folding display, and a 10.2-inch OLED display when unfolded. The tri-fold is only 12.8mm thick which is quite slim compared to other foldable smartphones available. It is powered by the  Kirin 9010 5G chip and a 5,600mAh battery for lasting performance. 

For photography, the Huawei Mate XT features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with OIS,  a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP periscope telephoto lens with 5.5x optical zoom. Additionally, it has an 8MP selfie camera. As of now, it runs on the Harmony OS platform, however, the global variant offers an Android OS.  

First Published Date: 23 Sep, 10:39 IST
