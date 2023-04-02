Huge discount! Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price falls MASSIVELY to 2499 from 24999

It is a deal worth grabbing! Are you looking for a Samsung Galaxy smartphone that is available with a big discount? If so, here is a steal deal. The price of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has fallen to under Rs. 2500 today. The device is available on both Amazon and Flipkart, however, the offers vary. The price of the phone worth Rs. 24999 can be purchased for Just Rs. 2499. Want to know where and how? Both the ecommerce websites have rolled out some awesome offers on the phone including discounts. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price cut details on Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price drop on Amazon

With a whopping discount of 28 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in Mystique Green is being sold on Amazon for Rs. 17999 today. In order to grab the phone on discount all you need to do is visit either the website of Amazon or its mobile application, search for the phone and place the order. However, if you want to save more on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, you can avail the exchange and bank offers too.

If you have an old smartphone and that too in a very good working condition you can exchange it to get a further reduction in the discounted price of the phone by up to Rs. 15500. With this, the price of the phone can drop to just Rs. 2499. Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering several bank offers on the device. You can avail the bank offering while completing the payment process.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price drop on Flipkart

The same device is available on Flipkart at a discount of 35 percent for Rs. 16189 against its market price of Rs. 24999. Though Flipkart is not offering any exchange offer on the device, you can avail bank offers. The details of the same can be checked by visiting Flipkart.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm chipset with 12 band support for a 5G experience. The phone gets a 6.6-inch LCD Display and runs on Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. Also, it sports a quad camera setup with 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The phone also gets a 6000mAh battery.