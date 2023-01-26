    Trending News

    HUGE savings! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut from 74999 to 15690: Should you buy?

    Don’t spend a huge amount on premium smartphones! Check out the price cut on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, grab it for just Rs. 15690.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 17:09 IST
    The limited-time deal on Amazon is offering the premium Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at an affordable price. (Unsplash)

    If you are waiting to upgrade to a premium smartphone, then this is the perfect time! Amazon is hosting a ‘Smartphones Upgrade Days' sale till January 31 and it has rolled out tremendous offers and discounts on premium smartphones. The best part is that if you trade-in your old smartphone, you will be able to grab this premium phone at an affordable price. The sale manages to offer this 2020 Samsung Galaxy flagship at an impressively low price.

    However, you must be wondering, is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE worth buying in 2023? The answer is yes! One of the best reasons is that it is getting the latest Android 13 update, which means you will be able to enjoy new features. Plus, after the arrival of the 5G services in India, this would be an affordable premium smartphone option that does not affect your savings.

    Apart from that, it features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, packs a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a triple-camera setup of a 12MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Everything is backed by a 4500mAh battery with the support of 25W charging. To enjoy the premium features of the smartphone, you can avail of a bunch of exciting discounts, bank offers, and exchange benefits and get this smartphone even under Rs. 20000. Know how much it will cost you.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price cut

    If you check the original retail price of the 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, then it is priced at Rs. 74999. However, during Amazon's festive sale, you can get it at a stunningly low price of just Rs. 33990. Moreover, Amazon also offers card cashback and discounts of Rs. 250 on HSBC credit cards.

    Further, Amazon is also offering an exchange deal on the Galaxy S20 FE of up to Rs. 18050. However, the discount amount will depend on the model and condition of the phone that you are exchanging. Once you meet all the conditions, it will allow you to get it at just Rs. 15690 while combining bank offers, price cuts, and exchange deals.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 17:08 IST
