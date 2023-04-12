HUGE savings! Take Samsung Galaxy S23 home priced at just 20119 against 79999

Samsung Store is hosting 'Samsung Premier Sale' which is offering a wide range of eye-catching deals on premium smartphones. You guessed right, the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 is also on the list! If you are looking for a perfect deal filled with massive discounts, offers and good exchange value for your old smartphone, then this deal is for you. Thanks to this premium deal, you can grab Galaxy S23 worth Rs. 95999 priced at just Rs. 20119, that too the higher storage variant of 256GB. Wondering how? Check out this special deal on Samsung Galaxy S23 and save a huge amount.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut on Samsung Store

As per the Samsung Store, the Galaxy S23 is priced at Rs. 95999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, Samsung's current sale offers it for Rs. 79999 through an exchange offer. Samsung promises a discount of up to Rs. 59880 on your old smartphone depending on its brand and condition, allowing you to purchase the smartphone for just Rs. 20119. However, it is recommended that you check the trade-in value of your old smartphone beforehand, as you may not receive an offer as high as this.

Furthermore, HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cardholders can enjoy an instant discount of Rs. 5000. All in all, this would be a great opportunity to save money if you have an old smartphone to trade in.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Reasons to buy this

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which brings a lot more power efficiency to the phone. Also, it features the 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup for your photography needs. It features a brighter display with 1750 nits of peak brightness. In fact, the Galaxy S23 is among the "brightest" phones to use today. The 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate makes for a great experience while consuming content.