Incredible deal! Not 95999, reduce Samsung Galaxy S23 price to 20119 THIS way

Not Amazon or Flipkart, Samsung Store has this splendid deal to let you buy Samsung Galaxy S23 at an incredibly low price.

By: HT TECH
May 07 2023, 08:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23
View all Images
Samsung Store has rolled out an amazing deal on the latest Galaxy S23. Here's how much it will cost you. (HT Tech)

You can find several options during this time to buy a flagship smartphone. From Flipkart, Amazon, to Vijay Sales, every other e-commerce website is hosting its own sale to offer smartphones at a new price with discounts and offers. However, the latest Galaxy S23 has witnessed an unusual price cut. This phone is available on Samsung Store with an incredibly huge discount if you exchange your old smartphone. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to exchange. However, do check this Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut in detail before proceeding to buy.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut on Samsung Store

According to the Samsung Store, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S23 is fully priced at Rs. 95999. However, it is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 79999 on Samsung's store. The exchange offer is the real game changer, as it can significantly reduce the price of the Galaxy S23. Depending on the brand and condition of your old smartphone, Samsung promises a discount of up to Rs. 59880, enabling you to purchase the smartphone for only Rs. 20119. It is advisable to check the trade-in value of your old smartphone before taking advantage of this offer, as the discount may not be as high for your device.

Moreover, HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cardholders can benefit from an instant discount of Rs. 5000, further lowering the price. In short, if you possess an old smartphone to trade in, this could be an excellent opportunity to save money.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Buy it for these reasons

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which brings a lot more power efficiency to the phone. Also, it features the 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup for your photography needs. It features a brighter display with 1750 nits of peak brightness. In fact, the Galaxy S23 is among the "brightest" phones to use today. The 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate makes for a great experience while consuming content.

First Published Date: 07 May, 08:32 IST
