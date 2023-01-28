India prices for Samsung Galaxy S23 leak: Galaxy S23 Plus is cheaper this year

Indian prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has leaked and we take a close look at it.

Thanks to the ever flowing stream of leaks, we now know what the Galaxy S23 series could cost in India. Samsung is yet to reveal any details on the Galaxy S23 series but leaks have spared nothing for us to wait for. We already know what the phones will look like, we know what they will pack inside, and we also know what they will cost in global markets. If you were wondering what these phones will cost in India, you needn't worry anymore. Samsung seems to be spicing up the prices of all the models this year to make the iPhone 14 worry.

Based on a report from GSMArena, we get to have a fair idea of what all the three models of the Galaxy S23 will cost in India. Note that these are not the official prices and hence, you should wait for Samsung to reveal the real deal before you make your purchase plans. The Galaxy Unpacked event is happening on February 1 but we expect Samsung to take a few days before revealing the Indian prices, as has been the norm in the past.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices leak

In India, these are likely to be the prices of the Galaxy S23 series.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S23

8GB/128GB at Rs. 79999

8GB/256GB at Rs. 83999

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

8GB/128GB at Rs. 89999

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

8GB/256GB at Rs. 114999

Note that the Galaxy S23 Plus is cheaper by Rs. 5000 when compared to the introductory prices of the Galaxy S22 Plus from last year. The prices are set in a way to challenge the Apple iPhone 14 more seriously this year. The Galaxy S23 takes on the iPhone 14 strictly whereas the Galaxy S23 Plus takes on the iPhone 14 Plus.

For these prices, the Galaxy S23 series could offer serious bang for buck to customers this year. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is expected to be more power efficient and offer better image processing. Then there's the new 200MP camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra that should better still photo performance. We also expect better battery life on all these models.