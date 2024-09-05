 Infinix Hot 50 5G with 48MP camera, 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Details | Mobile News

Infinix is back with another ‘Hot’ phone in from of the Infinix Hot 50 5G. Here's all you need to know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 05 2024, 14:18 IST
Infinix Hot 50 is a 5G phone under RS 10,000, and comes with UFS 2.2 storage. (Infinix)

Infinix, today on 5 September, has expanded its Hot lineup of smartphones with a new entry for 2024, called the Infinix Hot 50. It is a 5G-capable handset, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, and a large 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone will compete with other devices in the sub- 10,000 category, such as the Poco M6 and Redmi 13C.

Infinix Hot 50 5G: Price In India, Offers, And Availability

Infinix Hot 50 5G has been launched at a price of 9,999 for the 4GB+128GB model. There is also an 8GB+128GB model available for 10,999. Customers can sweeten the deal with bank offers. Those with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards can avail a flat discount of 1,000, bringing the effective price to 8,999 for the base model and 9,999 for the top-end variant. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It will go on sale from 9 September on Flipkart and will be available in the following colours: Sleek Black, Violet Blue, Dreamy Purple (vegan leather), and Sage Green.

Infinix Hot 50 5G Specifications

Infinix Hot 50 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The 128GB storage is UFS 2.2 and includes AI features like AI wallpaper generation and AI Gallery.

In terms of optics, it gets a 48MP Sony IMX 582 primary camera with features such as Dual Video, Film mode, AI Cam, and more. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera. The display is a 6.7-inch HD+ 120Hz panel with a punch hole and an Apple Dynamic Island-like Dynamic Bar.

For the battery, the device gets a large 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging; plus, it runs on Android 14 with Infinix's XOS 14 on top. Additionally, you also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner with wet touch technology that allows you to unlock the device even when the scanner is wet.

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 14:18 IST
