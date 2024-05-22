Infinix Note 40 5G launched: Check price, specs, features and more

In a bid to expand its smartphone offerings, Infinix has introduced the Infinix Note 40 5G to the global market, starting with the Philippines. This device marks the latest addition to the Infinix Note 40 series, boasting a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset and a vibrant 102Hz AMOLED display.

Infinix Note 40 5G Price:

Available in sleek Black, Gold, and Green variants, the Infinix Note 40 5G is priced at PHP 13,999 (approx. Rs. 20100). However, early birds can snag this smartphone at a discounted rate of PHP 9,999 (approx. Rs. 14400) between May 23 and May 25. While its launch in India remains unconfirmed by Infinix, anticipation builds as the device has already received certification from BIS.

Infinix Note 40 5G: Specs and Features

Diving into its features, the Infinix Note 40 5G sports an Active Halo design with AI Lighting, illuminating various notifications, charging status, and incoming calls at the back. It supports MagCharge wireless charging, complemented by the power-efficient X1 Cheetah X1 chip. Offering flexibility, the device can extend its RAM capacity up to 24GB, coupled with Sound by JBL for an enhanced audio experience.

The device boasts a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, ensuring vivid visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC powers the device, accompanied by a BXM-8-256 GPU, promising smooth performance.

In terms of memory and storage, users can opt for configurations up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Running on the XOS 14 based on Android 14, the device ensures a seamless user experience.

In the camera department, the Infinix Note 40 5G features a 108MP primary camera with OIS, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera, promising stunning shots in various scenarios. On the front, a 32MP shooter caters to selfie needs, accompanied by dual LED flash. Powering all these features is a robust 5,000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging capabilities. Security-wise, the device offers both in-display fingerprint scanning and face unlock features, ensuring data privacy.

Furthermore, the device is IP53 Dust and Water resistant, adding durability to its sleek design. Connectivity options include Dual-SIM support, 5G compatibility, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, and NFC.