Infinix Note 40X 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Infinix has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Infinix Note 40X 5G, as the newest addition to its popular Note series. This budget-friendly device, at under Rs. 15,000, has a sleek gradient design and a triple camera setup. The Infinix Note 40X 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and is now available for purchase on Flipkart.

Infinix Note 40X 5G: Specifications and Features

The Infinix Note 40X 5G boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ display, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and reaching up to 500 nits peak brightness. It enhances the multimedia experience with dual speakers equipped with DTS Sound. Powered by the Dimensity 6300 5G chipset clocked at 2.4GHz, the phone runs on XOS 14 based on Android 14.

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 108MP primary camera accompanied by Quad LED flash and an 8MP front camera for selfies. The phone includes various features such as Dual Video, Film Mode, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, AI Sky Shop, and an AI Wallpaper Generator.

For connectivity, the Infinix Note 40X 5G includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, a headphone jack, multi-functional NFC, a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB of storage, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlock.

Infinix Note 40X 5G: Price and Availability

The Infinix Note 40X 5G is set to hit the Indian market on August 9th. Available in Palm Blue, Starlit Black, and Lime Green, the device comes in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs. 13,499 and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs. 14,999 (after the bank offers). The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart and select retail outlets.