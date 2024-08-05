 Infinix Note 40X 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset launched in India: Check price, specs and more | Mobile News

Infinix Note 40X 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Infinix has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Note 40X 5G, in the Indian market. The device boasts a 6.78-inch full HD+ display, a triple camera system, and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. Here’s what Infinx has in store for you.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 05 2024, 15:26 IST
Icon
The Infinix Note 40X 5G starts at Rs. Rs. 13,499 for 8GB RAM with 256GB storage on Flipkart. (Infinix)

Infinix has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Infinix Note 40X 5G, as the newest addition to its popular Note series. This budget-friendly device, at under Rs. 15,000, has a sleek gradient design and a triple camera setup. The Infinix Note 40X 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and is now available for purchase on Flipkart. 

Infinix Note 40X 5G: Specifications and Features

The Infinix Note 40X 5G boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ display, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and reaching up to 500 nits peak brightness. It enhances the multimedia experience with dual speakers equipped with DTS Sound. Powered by the Dimensity 6300 5G chipset clocked at 2.4GHz, the phone runs on XOS 14 based on Android 14.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 AI features: Know what advanced features smartphone has to offer

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 108MP primary camera accompanied by Quad LED flash and an 8MP front camera for selfies. The phone includes various features such as Dual Video, Film Mode, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, AI Sky Shop, and an AI Wallpaper Generator.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro may beat iPhone 16 Pro Max in battery capacity jump, here's what we know so far

For connectivity, the Infinix Note 40X 5G includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, a headphone jack, multi-functional NFC, a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB of storage, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlock.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series likely to cost more than predecessor: Here's how much the new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro may cost

Infinix Note 40X 5G: Price and Availability

The Infinix Note 40X 5G is set to hit the Indian market on August 9th. Available in Palm Blue, Starlit Black, and Lime Green, the device comes in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs. 13,499 and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs. 14,999 (after the bank offers). The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart and select retail outlets.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 15:26 IST
