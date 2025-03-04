Infinix Note 50 and Note 50 Pro with MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset launched- All details

Infinix has launched the 4G variants of its Note 50 and Note 50 Pro smartphones in Indonesia. While the 4G models are available now, the 5G versions are expected to be introduced later this month. Here's a breakdown of what the Note 50 series offers.

Infinix Note 50, Note 50 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Infinix Note 50 and Note 50 Pro both feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, offering a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2436 pixels. The display supports a 144Hz refresh rate and achieves a peak brightness of 1300 nits. These devices are powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset. The Note 50 comes with an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, alongside 8GB of virtual RAM. The Pro version is available in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, along with 12GB of virtual RAM.

Both phones house a 5,200 mAh battery. The Note 50 supports 45W wired charging and 10W reverse charging, while the Pro variant features 90W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

For photography, the Infinix Note 50 is equipped with a triple-camera setup. This includes a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 2MP macro sensor, and an AI lens. It also features a 13MP front camera. On the other hand, the Note 50 Pro has a 32MP front camera and a rear setup that includes a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 112-degree field of view, and a flicker sensor.

Infinix Note 50 Series: AI and Lighting Features

A standout feature of the Infinix Note 50 series is the Bio-Active Halo AI Lighting. This system enhances various functions with real-time lighting effects. It serves as a visual indicator for the camera timer and video recording, tracks heart rate and SpO2 levels, and shows the battery charging status. It also provides notifications for incoming messages and alerts and integrates with the Folax Assistant for visual feedback during smart assistant interactions.