Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus launching on March 20 with a 50MP periscope camera and JBL audio

The Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus is set to launch globally on March 20, as confirmed by recent reports. Ahead of the official launch, live images of the smartphone have surfaced, providing a detailed look at its design. Initially unveiled in Indonesia earlier this month, the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G was introduced alongside the Note 50 and Note 50 Pro models. The upcoming launch event, scheduled to take place at the Infinix AI∞ Beta event, will also feature the company's anticipated true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and a smart ring.

Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus: Design, key Features (Leaked)

Leaked images (via GSMArena) offer a first glance at the smartphone's design. The Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus is expected to feature a full-metal unibody design with flat frames, a structure inspired by the manufacturing techniques of new energy vehicles (NEVs). This construction method aims to provide a lighter, more durable, and eco-friendly device.

The phone's front showcases a centred punch-hole display for the selfie camera, with the power button placed on the right side and volume buttons on the left. The bottom edge of the device includes a SIM card slot, USB-C port, primary microphone, and speaker grille, while the top features a secondary microphone, an IR blaster, and another speaker grille. The device's "Sound by JBL" branding indicates that JBL has tuned the audio for enhanced sound quality.

On the back, the Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus features an octagonal camera module, designed with inspiration drawn from high-end car intakes and luxury jewellery. The camera system includes a 50MP periscope lens with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and 100x zoom, although full details on the sensor configuration remain undisclosed.

One-Tap Infinix AI∞ and Expected Pricing

A notable highlight of the device is its One-Tap Infinix AI∞, which promises to provide users with a seamless, intelligent experience. Expected to be priced below $500 (approximately Rs. 43,475), the Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus is positioned as an affordable device with premium features, making it a potential contender in the budget-friendly smartphone market.