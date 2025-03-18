Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus launching on March 20 with a 50MP periscope camera and JBL audio

Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus is launching globally on March 20, featuring a 50MP periscope camera, JBL-tuned audio, and One-Tap Infinix AI∞ for enhanced performance.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 18 2025, 10:26 IST
Icon
Infinix unveils Smart 8: Packs 50MP AI camera, punch-hole display, and more
Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus
1/5 1. Top Tech: Infinix Smart 8 has been unveiled with a groundbreaking 8+128GB variant, pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology. 
image caption
2/5 2. Camera Setup:  Infinix Smart 8 boasts a 50-megapixel dual AI camera and an 8-megapixel front camera with LED flash, ensuring every photo captures the moment with clarity and brilliance. 
image caption
3/5 3. Design Features: The Infinix Smart 8 stands out with a distinctive magic ring for battery, charging, and call notifications, along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for enhanced security. 
image caption
4/5 4. Cutting-Edge Display: Setting a new standard, the smartphone features a Punch Hole Display, 90Hz refresh rate, 6.6" screen, 90% screen-to-body ratio, 500 nits peak brightness, and HD+ resolution for an immersive visual experience. 
image caption
5/5 5. Powerful Performance: Driven by MediaTek's Helio G36 Octa-Core Processor, the Infinix Smart 8 ensures seamless performance. It touts a 5000mAh battery with Type-C charging.
Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus
icon View all Images
Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus launches globally on March 20 with a 50MP periscope camera and JBL audio. (Infinix)

The Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus is set to launch globally on March 20, as confirmed by recent reports. Ahead of the official launch, live images of the smartphone have surfaced, providing a detailed look at its design. Initially unveiled in Indonesia earlier this month, the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G was introduced alongside the Note 50 and Note 50 Pro models. The upcoming launch event, scheduled to take place at the Infinix AI∞ Beta event, will also feature the company's anticipated true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and a smart ring.

Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus: Design, key Features (Leaked)

Leaked images (via GSMArena) offer a first glance at the smartphone's design. The Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus is expected to feature a full-metal unibody design with flat frames, a structure inspired by the manufacturing techniques of new energy vehicles (NEVs). This construction method aims to provide a lighter, more durable, and eco-friendly device.

You may be interested in

27% OFF
Infinix Hot 50 5G
  • Vibrant Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹9,435Original price:₹12,999
Buy now
19% OFF
Infinix Note 40 5G
  • Obsidian Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹16,299Original price:₹19,999
Buy now
26% OFF
Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G
  • Mecha Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹23,700Original price:₹31,999
Buy now
32% OFF
Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G
  • Vintage Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹16,970Original price:₹24,999
Buy now

Also read: Foldable iPhone and iPad production could start in 2026- All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The phone's front showcases a centred punch-hole display for the selfie camera, with the power button placed on the right side and volume buttons on the left. The bottom edge of the device includes a SIM card slot, USB-C port, primary microphone, and speaker grille, while the top features a secondary microphone, an IR blaster, and another speaker grille. The device's "Sound by JBL" branding indicates that JBL has tuned the audio for enhanced sound quality.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a reviews, unboxing videos are live ahead of launch- All details

On the back, the Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus features an octagonal camera module, designed with inspiration drawn from high-end car intakes and luxury jewellery. The camera system includes a 50MP periscope lens with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and 100x zoom, although full details on the sensor configuration remain undisclosed.

Also read: Google rolls out Android 16 Beta 3: These Pixel phones get new features and early access

One-Tap Infinix AI∞ and Expected Pricing

A notable highlight of the device is its One-Tap Infinix AI∞, which promises to provide users with a seamless, intelligent experience. Expected to be priced below $500 (approximately Rs. 43,475), the Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus is positioned as an affordable device with premium features, making it a potential contender in the budget-friendly smartphone market.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Mar, 10:26 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus launching on March 20 with a 50MP periscope camera and JBL audio
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox controller

Xbox controller to get new ways to type, navigate and more on Windows 11 PC in upcoming feature update
Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft introduces Copilot for Gaming: AI assistant to streamline Xbox setup, progress, and more
GTA San Andreas download

GTA San Andreas download: How to get the game on PC, laptop, and mobile with system requirements
Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact finally brings controller support to Android after years of waiting in version 5.5
GTA 6 pre-order price leaks

GTA 6 pre-order price leaks, suggests potential price hike above typical AAA game costs

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets