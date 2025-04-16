Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

Infinix is all set to launch the Note 50s 5G+ in India, with its key features and 64MP camera details revealed ahead of the official launch.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+
Infinix Note 50s 5G+ key features and camera details have been revealed ahead of the April 18 launch. (Infinix)

Infinix has confirmed the key specifications of its upcoming smartphone, the Infinix Note 50s 5G+, ahead of its official launch in India this Friday. The device is expected to stand out with its 64MP rear camera, powered by the Sony IMX682 sensor, and will offer features like 4K video recording. This phone will also cater to gamers, thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, which is said to achieve over 700,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark and support up to 90fps frame rates.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+: Key Features

The Note 50s 5G+ will offer a 5,500mAh battery coupled with a 45W All-Round FastCharge 3.0 for rapid charging. The phone will come with Android 15-based XOS 15 and will feature the company's Folax AI assistant. A significant highlight of the device will be its 6.78-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display, capable of a 144Hz refresh rate. This display also features 10-bit color depth, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Infinix Note 50s 5G+: 64MP Camera (Confirmed)

In terms of camera capabilities, the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will include a dual rear camera setup, with the main 64MP sensor supporting advanced AI features such as AI wallpaper generator, AIGC Mode, and AI Eraser. The front camera will sport a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

This phone will be available in two finishes: metallic and vegan leather. The vegan leather variant will include a "scent tech" feature, allowing it to release a fragrance. The device will also boast MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, alongside an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. Additionally, the device will be available in Marine Drift Blue, Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey colours.

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will join the Infinix Note 50X 5G, which was launched in India earlier this month.

