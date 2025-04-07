Infinix Note 50s 5G+ with ‘Energising Scent-Tech’ set to launch in India on April 18 - Details

Infinix has confirmed the launch date for its new Note 50s 5G+ smartphone in India, scheduled for April 18. Following the release of the Note 50x 5G model last week, the company aims to offer a fresh addition to its lineup with this upcoming device. The Note 50s 5G+ will be available in three distinct colours: Marine Drift Blue, Titanium Grey, and Ruby Red. Among these, the Marine Drift Blue variant will feature the company's "Energizing Scent-Tech" innovation.

Scent-Tech for a New Smartphone Experience

The "Energising Scent-Tech" feature is designed to bring a sensory experience to smartphone usage. This technology uses Microencapsulation to integrate fragrance into the vegan leather back panel of the Marine Drift Blue variant. It delivers a continuous, subtle release of scent during usage, aiming to engage users in a new way beyond visual or tactile interactions.

Infinix has curated a special fragrance for the Marine Drift Blue variant, blending marine and lemon notes at the top, lily of the valley in the middle, and a base of amber and vetiver. This scent profile seeks to offer users a refreshing sensory experience as they use their devices.

Colour Options and Design Differences

While the Marine Drift Blue variant will equipped with this unique scent feature, the Titanium Grey and Ruby Red versions will sport metallic finishes. This variety in design reflects Infinix's approach to catering to a wide range of consumer preferences. The intensity and duration of the fragrance will depend on user interactions and environmental factors, with Infinix noting that this addition opens up new ways for users to engage with their smartphones.

Camera Details Confirmed

The Note 50s 5G+ will also feature a powerful 64MP Sony IMX682 camera, allowing users to capture high-quality photos with clarity. Infinix has focused on providing enhanced photography capabilities, ensuring that users can enjoy detailed and sharp images.

With the introduction of the "Energizing Scent-Tech," Infinix is taking a bold step toward diversifying how people interact with smartphones.