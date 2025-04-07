Infinix Note 50s 5G+ with ‘Energising Scent-Tech’ set to launch in India on April 18 - Details

Infinix is set to launch the Note 50s 5G+ smartphone with unique scent technology and advanced camera features in India on April 18. Here’s everything you need to know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 07 2025, 09:00 IST
Icon
Infinix unveils Smart 8: Packs 50MP AI camera, punch-hole display, and more
Infinix Note 50s 5G+
1/5 1. Top Tech: Infinix Smart 8 has been unveiled with a groundbreaking 8+128GB variant, pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology. 
image caption
2/5 2. Camera Setup:  Infinix Smart 8 boasts a 50-megapixel dual AI camera and an 8-megapixel front camera with LED flash, ensuring every photo captures the moment with clarity and brilliance. 
image caption
3/5 3. Design Features: The Infinix Smart 8 stands out with a distinctive magic ring for battery, charging, and call notifications, along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for enhanced security. 
image caption
4/5 4. Cutting-Edge Display: Setting a new standard, the smartphone features a Punch Hole Display, 90Hz refresh rate, 6.6" screen, 90% screen-to-body ratio, 500 nits peak brightness, and HD+ resolution for an immersive visual experience. 
image caption
5/5 5. Powerful Performance: Driven by MediaTek's Helio G36 Octa-Core Processor, the Infinix Smart 8 ensures seamless performance. It touts a 5000mAh battery with Type-C charging.
Infinix Note 50s 5G+
icon View all Images
Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is confirmed to launch in India on April 18 with a unique "Energising Scent-Tech" feature. (Infinix)

Infinix has confirmed the launch date for its new Note 50s 5G+ smartphone in India, scheduled for April 18. Following the release of the Note 50x 5G model last week, the company aims to offer a fresh addition to its lineup with this upcoming device. The Note 50s 5G+ will be available in three distinct colours: Marine Drift Blue, Titanium Grey, and Ruby Red. Among these, the Marine Drift Blue variant will feature the company's "Energizing Scent-Tech" innovation.

Scent-Tech for a New Smartphone Experience

The "Energising Scent-Tech" feature is designed to bring a sensory experience to smartphone usage. This technology uses Microencapsulation to integrate fragrance into the vegan leather back panel of the Marine Drift Blue variant. It delivers a continuous, subtle release of scent during usage, aiming to engage users in a new way beyond visual or tactile interactions.

You may be interested in

17% OFF
OPPO F29
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹23,999Original price:₹28,999
Buy now
15% OFF
OPPO F29 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹27,999Original price:₹32,999
Buy now
16% OFF
Vivo T4X
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.72 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹15,039Original price:₹17,999
Buy now
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.73 inches Display Size
₹109,999
Buy now
12% OFF
Nothing Phone 3a Pro
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.77 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹32,625Original price:₹36,999
Buy now

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Galaxy A36: Which mid-ranger should you buy?

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Infinix has curated a special fragrance for the Marine Drift Blue variant, blending marine and lemon notes at the top, lily of the valley in the middle, and a base of amber and vetiver. This scent profile seeks to offer users a refreshing sensory experience as they use their devices.

Also read: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra likely to come with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor: Know what's coming

Colour Options and Design Differences

While the Marine Drift Blue variant will equipped with this unique scent feature, the Titanium Grey and Ruby Red versions will sport metallic finishes. This variety in design reflects Infinix's approach to catering to a wide range of consumer preferences. The intensity and duration of the fragrance will depend on user interactions and environmental factors, with Infinix noting that this addition opens up new ways for users to engage with their smartphones.

Also read: Honor 400 Lite with 108MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC launched - All details

Camera Details Confirmed

The Note 50s 5G+ will also feature a powerful 64MP Sony IMX682 camera, allowing users to capture high-quality photos with clarity. Infinix has focused on providing enhanced photography capabilities, ensuring that users can enjoy detailed and sharp images.

With the introduction of the "Energizing Scent-Tech," Infinix is taking a bold step toward diversifying how people interact with smartphones.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 09:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Infinix Note 50s 5G+ with ‘Energising Scent-Tech’ set to launch in India on April 18 - Details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass may add GTA 5 in April to prepare players for GTA 6 launch - Details
iPhone Nintendo DS emulator

iPhone users can now play Nintendo DS games online with Android and console gamers worldwide
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 launching on June 5: Features, game lineup, pricing, and more details revealed
GTA 6 trailer 2

Did Rockstar Games reveal GTA 6 trailer 2 at CinemaCon? Fans divided over April Fools’ hoax
Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA 6 could expand Red Dead Redemption 2’s conditions system for a more immersive experience

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets