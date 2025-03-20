Infinix Note 50x key features, price and more tipped online ahead of March 27 launch- All details

Infinix is set to launch the Note 50X 5G in India on March 27 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, 50MP camera, 90FPS gaming support, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 20 2025, 15:37 IST
Infinix Note 50x 5G
Infinix Note 50X 5G is gearing up to launch in India on March 27 with gaming-focused performance and durable design. (Flipkart)

Infinix has confirmed the launch of its Note 50X 5G smartphone in India, scheduled for March 27. The device will be available in three colours: green, grey, and purple. According to sources, the phone is expected to be priced under Rs. 12,000 in India, targeting users who seek a budget-friendly option for smooth gaming performance.

Infinix Note 50x: Features, Specifications and Design (Expected)

According to the GSMArena report, the Infinix Note 50X will feature a design with a green variant that has a vegan leather back, offering a more refined touch. The phone will also feature a 50MP primary camera, though information on the additional camera sensors remains unspecified. Infinix has previously teased the Note 50X with an octagonal 'gem-cut' camera module that includes three camera sensors, an IR sensor, an LED flash, and an Active Halo unit. This unit will offer dynamic effects during game boot-up and act as a selfie timer, charging status indicator, and notification light.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Under the hood, the Note 50X will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, marking it as the first smartphone to feature this chipset. The processor promises to support 90FPS gaming and deliver smooth multitasking. The phone's gaming performance is a key selling point, with Infinix highlighting its ability to offer lag-free gameplay and a fluid user experience for gamers.

In terms of durability, the device holds a MIL-STD-810H certification, ensuring it can withstand tough conditions. This feature makes it suitable for users who prioritize ruggedness in their devices.

The smartphone is expected to house a 5,500mAh “SolidCore” battery that supports 45W fast charging to provide rapid power-ups. Infinix claims that the battery can endure up to 2,300 charge cycles before showing significant wear. Additionally, the Note 50X will come with a 1 percent reserve charge feature that allows up to 2.2 hours of calling when the battery is nearly depleted. Reverse wired charging at 10W is another highlight, enabling the device to charge other devices. The inclusion of bypass charging also ensures the phone stays cooler during intense gaming sessions.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 15:37 IST
 Gaming Stories

