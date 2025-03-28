Infinix Note 50X vs Realme P3: Know which smartphone is worth your money under 15000

Infinix Note 50X vs Realme P3: Infinix launched its latest budget-friendly device, the Infinix Note 50X, in India on Thursday. Priced under Rs. 15,000, the phone features a 120Hz display, the Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, and Infinix AI, making it a strong contender in the market. However, competitors like the Realme P3 offer similar performance at a competitive price. Let's explore the differences between these two devices and see which one is worth your consideration.

Infinix Note 50X vs Realme P3: Pricing

The Infinix Note 50X is priced at Rs. 11,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the Realme P3 starts at Rs. 16,999 for the same configuration. Despite the higher price, the Realme P3 justifies the cost with its AMOLED display, VC cooling system and larger battery.

Infinix Note 50X vs Realme P3: Design and Display

Both the Infinix Note 50X and Realme P3 have unique designs. The Infinix Note 50X is slightly heavier than the Realme P3, with a Sea Breeze Green variant that features a textured vegan leather back. Other colour options, such as Titanium Grey and Enchanted Purple, sport a metallic finish. The Realme P3 comes in Space Silver, Comet Grey, and Nebula Pink.

Both phones offer a 120Hz refresh rate on their 6.67-inch screens. However, the Realme P3 stands out with its Full HD+ AMOLED panel and peak brightness of 2000 nits. In contrast, the Infinix Note 50X features an LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720 x 1600 pixels). The Realme P3 also comes with an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, while the Infinix Note 50X is rated IP64 and has military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability.

Infinix Note 50X vs Realme P3: Performance

The Infinix Note 50X is the first phone powered by the Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, offering solid performance for everyday tasks. The Realme P3, on the other hand, features the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, providing better efficiency and ultra-fast 5G connectivity. The Realme P3 also includes a 6050mm² aerospace-grade VC cooling system, ensuring stable gaming and multitasking performance. Both phones come with 8GB of RAM and offer 128GB or 256GB storage, but the Realme P3 supports additional storage expansion.

Infinix Note 50X vs Realme P3: Camera

Both phones feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. However, the Realme P3 has an advantage in selfies with its 16MP front camera, compared to the 8MP camera on the Infinix Note 50X. Neither device includes a dedicated ultra-wide lens, limiting their photography flexibility.

Infinix Note 50X vs Realme P3: Software and AI Features

Both devices run Android 15 with their respective custom skins. Infinix promises two years of software updates and three years of security updates. On the other hand, Realme has not confirmed its update policy. The Infinix Note 50X includes several AI-powered features such as AI Object Eraser and AI Image Cutout.

Infinix Note 50X vs Realme P3: Battery and Charging

The Infinix Note 50X is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging and reverse wired charging. Meanwhile, the Realme P3 offers a larger 6,000mAh battery with the same 45W fast charging capability, which claims to charge from 15 percent to 90 percent in just one hour.