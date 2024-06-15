 Infinix to launch first tablet XPad soon, following recent gaming laptop and smartphone releases | Mobile News

Infinix to launch first tablet XPad soon, following recent gaming laptop and smartphone releases

Infinix is expected to launch its first tablet, the Infinix XPad, soon. This follows the recent release of its first gaming laptop and an upcoming smartphone launch in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 15 2024, 17:00 IST
Infinix to launch first tablet XPad soon
Infinix is expected to launch its first tablet, the Infinix XPad, expanding its product lineup. (Representative image) (Lenevo)

Infinix is expected to soon expand its product lineup with the introduction of its first tablet. Although there has been no official announcement from the company, reports suggest that the tablet could be named Infinix XPad. The possible features of this rumoured device have also surfaced. Recently, Infinix launched its first gaming laptop, the Infinix GT Book, in India and is set to release the Infinix Note 40 5G in the country soon.

Infinix XPad Launch ( Expected)

The Infinix XPad is likely to be unveiled soon as the company's first tablet, according to a report from Gizmochina. The report indicates that a device with the model number X1101B, believed to be the Infinix XPad, was found in their database. There is no information on the expected launch date.

You may be interested in

23% OFF
Infinix Smart 8 Plus
  • Timber Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹7,690₹9,999
Buy now
18% OFF
Infinix Smart 8
  • Timber Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹6,599₹7,999
Buy now
18% OFF
Infinix Smart 8 HD
  • Timber Black
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹6,599₹7,999
Buy now
21% OFF
Infinix Zero 30
  • Golden Hour
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹21,998₹27,999
Buy now

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Review: Foldable marvel with a price tag of 1,59,999

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Infinix XPad Features (Expected)

The report suggests that the Infinix XPad might be a mid-range device, which means it might not include flagship features. It is also unclear if the tablet will have Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE versions.

Recent Infinix Launches

Infinix recently introduced its first gaming laptop, the Infinix GT Book, in India. Priced at Rs. 59,990, it features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. The laptop includes a 16-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Cyber Mecha Design, RGB Lighting, and an RGB keyboard.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4, Vivo V30e, Realme 12 Pro Plus, more: Check out best camera phones under Rs.30,000

Upcoming Infinix Launches

Infinix is also set to release the Infinix Note 40 5G in India on June 21. This smartphone will come with a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen and a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 15W wireless MagCharge support.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jun, 17:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News Infinix to launch first tablet XPad soon, following recent gaming laptop and smartphone releases
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19

GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19
GTA 6

GTA 6 Trailer 2 expected soon: Wingsuit gameplay rumoured alongside exciting new features
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch: New leak reveals console gameplay, technical features and pop culture influences and more
Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features

Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features
Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024: Major game reveals, trailers, and updates announced for upcoming titles

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets