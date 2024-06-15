Infinix to launch first tablet XPad soon, following recent gaming laptop and smartphone releases

Infinix is expected to soon expand its product lineup with the introduction of its first tablet. Although there has been no official announcement from the company, reports suggest that the tablet could be named Infinix XPad. The possible features of this rumoured device have also surfaced. Recently, Infinix launched its first gaming laptop, the Infinix GT Book, in India and is set to release the Infinix Note 40 5G in the country soon.

Infinix XPad Launch ( Expected)

The Infinix XPad is likely to be unveiled soon as the company's first tablet, according to a report from Gizmochina. The report indicates that a device with the model number X1101B, believed to be the Infinix XPad, was found in their database. There is no information on the expected launch date.

Infinix XPad Features (Expected)

The report suggests that the Infinix XPad might be a mid-range device, which means it might not include flagship features. It is also unclear if the tablet will have Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE versions.

Recent Infinix Launches

Infinix recently introduced its first gaming laptop, the Infinix GT Book, in India. Priced at Rs. 59,990, it features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. The laptop includes a 16-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Cyber Mecha Design, RGB Lighting, and an RGB keyboard.

Upcoming Infinix Launches

Infinix is also set to release the Infinix Note 40 5G in India on June 21. This smartphone will come with a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen and a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 15W wireless MagCharge support.