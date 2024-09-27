 Infinix XPAD tablet goes on sale in India: Check price, specs, and unboxing | Mobile News

Infinix XPAD tablet goes on sale in India: Check price, specs, and unboxing

Infinix XPAD has finally gone on sale in India at a starting price of 10,999 ( 9,899 effective). Here's all you need to know about the company's first tablet.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 27 2024, 13:03 IST
Infinix Xpad
Infinix XPAD in the Stellar Grey colourway. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Infinix XPAD, the brand's first tablet, was launched in India earlier this month and is now available for sale on Flipkart. The tablet comes with LTE connectivity, which means you can get a device with cellular reception for under 10,000, making it ideal for content consumption on the go, gaming or for educational purposes.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 launch soon: May get redesigned camera layout, upgraded periscope lens

Infinix XPAD: Price in India

Infinix XPAD went on sale on 26 September on Flipkart and is available for 10,999 and 13,999 for the 4GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB models, respectively. However, you can sweeten the deal by combining bank offers on Flipkart, bringing the price down to 9,899 and 13,999, respectively. The Infinix XPAD is available in three colours: Titan Gold, Stellar Grey, and Frost Blue.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Infinix XPAD Unboxing Video (Indian Unit)

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Tab S10 Plus launched in India with new AI features, faster chipset, and more

Infinix XPAD: Specifications and Features

Infinix XPAD is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, an octa-core chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. It features an 11-inch IPS LCD display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 440 nits.

The device runs on Android 14 out of the box with a stock Android UI and no bloatware. To enhance the software experience further, Infinix has also bundled its own AI assistant, Folax, powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Keeping the device running is a 7,000 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. Additionally, the tablet features a quad-speaker setup, a metal unibody design, an 8MP rear camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: 5 reasons to wait for powerful Apple mid-ranger

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 13:03 IST
