Infinix has launched the Infinix Zero 40 5G in India, expanding its mid-range smartphone lineup in the country. The device is a follow-up to the Infinix Zero 30 5G and comes with a range of new features and firsts, including a partnership with GoPro to use the device as a monitor, the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate based on a 4nm node, and a large 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with support for 120Hz. Additionally, the device focuses heavily on content creation and is targeted at creators, offering features like 4K 60FPS from the front-facing camera and several templates to speed up workflow. Here's everything you need to know about the Infinix Zero 40 5G in India.

Infinix Zero 40 5G Price in India and Availability

Infinix Zero 40 5G has a starting retail price of ₹27,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, going up to ₹30,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. It is available in three colours: Rock Black, Moving Titanium, and Violet Garden.

Sales for the Infinix Zero 40 5G will begin on 21st September on Flipkart, with various bank credit card offers available to sweeten the deal—bringing down the effective price.

Infinix Zero 40 5G: Specifications

Infinix has packed the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset inside the Zero 40 5G, which happens to be a 4nm chipset. This can be paired with either 256GB or 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, while the RAM remains 12GB across both variants.

As for the display, it features a large 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with support for a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It also includes Corning Gorilla Glass protection to safeguard it from scratches and bumps.

In terms of optics, the device gets a triple camera setup, with a primary 108MP wide camera, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The real star of the show, as marketed by the brand, is the 50MP front-facing camera, capable of 4K 60FPS video recording—perfect for content creators who enjoy vlogging. There's also a front-facing flash to illuminate your face when filming in low light.

Moving to the battery and charging, Infinix has powered the Zero 40 5G with a 5000mAh battery, which can be charged using 45W wired or 20W wireless charging. Additionally, it supports dual SIM, has IP54 dust and water resistance, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and JBL tuning for its stereo speakers. Infinix has also improved its software commitment, promising 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates for the device.

