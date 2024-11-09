Infinix ZERO 40 5G vs iQOO Z9s Pro 5G: Know which mid-ranger you should buy

Infinix ZERO 40 5G vs iQOO Z9s Pro 5G: Check out the comparison between these two smartphones to know which one is the right fit for you.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 09 2024, 10:27 IST
Infinix ZERO 40 5G vs iQOO Z9s Pro 5G: Know which mid-ranger you should buy
Infinix ZERO 40 5G and iQOO Z9s Pro 5G specs compared, know which mid ranger to buy. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Infinix ZERO 40 5G vs iQOO Z9s Pro 5G: In search of a feature-filled and good-looking mid-range smartphone? Then we have found just the right options for you to choose from under Rs.30000. Infinix ZERO 40 5G and iQOO Z9s Pro 5G are the two latest smartphones announced earlier this year with unique designs, powerful specifications and unique features. To help you pick the right smartphone, we have curated a specs comparison between Infinix ZERO 40 5G and iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, know which is the better smartphone.

Also read: Google Pixel phones may soon get 'AI Replies,' allowing you to reply based on what the caller says

More about Infinix Zero 40
Infinix Zero 40
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.75 inches Display Size
₹19,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Infinix ZERO 40 5G vs iQOO Z9s Pro 5G

Design and display: Both smartphones come with unique designs, offering a premium-like look at an affordable price. The Infinix ZERO 40 features a patterned polycarbonate back, giving it a matte yet glossy finish. iQOO Z9s Pro is another smartphone that attracts eyes with its new  Flamboyant Orange which has leather back and Luxe Marble shades. However, the iQOO Z9s Pro has received an IP64 rating, making it water and dust resistance. Whereas, Infinix comes with an IP54 rating.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iQOO 13 to make its India debut on December 3 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC: Here's what to expect

For display, the Infinix ZERO 40 5G features a 6.78-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. 

Camera: For the camera, the Infinix ZERO 40 5G features a triple camera setup that consists of a 108MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Whereas, the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, Infinix comes with a 50MP selfie shooter and IQOO comes with a 16 MP front camera.

Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro launching soon, to get AI gaming capabilities with 120 FPS

Performance and battery: The Infinix ZERO 40 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chip paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.2 storage. On the other hand, the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

Price: The Infinix ZERO 40 5G retails at a starting price of 27999 for 12GB+256GB. Whereas, the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G comes at a starting price of 24999 for an 8GB+128GB storage variant. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 09:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Infinix ZERO 40 5G vs iQOO Z9s Pro 5G: Know which mid-ranger you should buy
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2: Leaks, rumours, and what we know about the next big console so far
ps5 pro

PS5 Pro won’t launch in India, Sony confirms, but there’s a pricey workaround
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8: November’s Wall Royale Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8: November’s Wall Royale Event
GTA 6

GTA 6 still on track for fall 2025 release; GTA 5 surpasses 205 million sales
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: Bonus event for free diamonds

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: Avail free diamonds from 100% Bonus Top-Up event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets