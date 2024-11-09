Infinix ZERO 40 5G vs iQOO Z9s Pro 5G: Know which mid-ranger you should buy

Infinix ZERO 40 5G vs iQOO Z9s Pro 5G: In search of a feature-filled and good-looking mid-range smartphone? Then we have found just the right options for you to choose from under Rs.30000. Infinix ZERO 40 5G and iQOO Z9s Pro 5G are the two latest smartphones announced earlier this year with unique designs, powerful specifications and unique features. To help you pick the right smartphone, we have curated a specs comparison between Infinix ZERO 40 5G and iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, know which is the better smartphone.

Design and display: Both smartphones come with unique designs, offering a premium-like look at an affordable price. The Infinix ZERO 40 features a patterned polycarbonate back, giving it a matte yet glossy finish. iQOO Z9s Pro is another smartphone that attracts eyes with its new Flamboyant Orange which has leather back and Luxe Marble shades. However, the iQOO Z9s Pro has received an IP64 rating, making it water and dust resistance. Whereas, Infinix comes with an IP54 rating.

For display, the Infinix ZERO 40 5G features a 6.78-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness.



Camera: For the camera, the Infinix ZERO 40 5G features a triple camera setup that consists of a 108MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Whereas, the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, Infinix comes with a 50MP selfie shooter and IQOO comes with a 16 MP front camera.

Performance and battery: The Infinix ZERO 40 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chip paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.2 storage. On the other hand, the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.



Price: The Infinix ZERO 40 5G retails at a starting price of ₹27999 for 12GB+256GB. Whereas, the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G comes at a starting price of ₹24999 for an 8GB+128GB storage variant.

