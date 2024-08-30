 Infinix Zero 40 series with 108MP camera, GoPro connectivity launched: Check specs, features and more | Mobile News

Infinix Zero 40 series with 108MP camera, GoPro connectivity launched: Check specs, features and more

Infinix has launched the Zero 40 series, featuring the Zero 40 5G and 4G models, with advanced camera systems, curved AMOLED displays, and GoPro connectivity. Here’s what more Infinix has in store for you.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 30 2024, 14:31 IST
Icon
Infinix Zero 40 series with 108MP camera, GoPro connectivity launched: Check specs, features and more
icon View all Images
Infinix Zero 40 5G and Infinix Zero 40 4G launched in select global markets with GoPro connectivity support. (Infinix )

Infinix has launched its Zero 40 series in Malaysia on Thursday, featuring the Infinix Zero 40 5G and Infinix Zero 40 4G models. The devices come with a 108MP primary camera, a 50MP front camera, and a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Both phones support GoPro connectivity, which assists users in creating vlogs. They will receive up to two Android OS upgrades, including Android 16, and three years of security updates. Let's take a look at the details of these two smartphones, including their specifications, features, and pricing.

Infinix Zero 40 5G and Infinix Zero 40 4G: Specifications and Features

The Infinix Zero 40 series features 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED displays with a 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and TÜV Rheinland Eye-care Mode certification. The Infinix Zero 40 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the 4G model uses a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset. Both devices offer up to 24GB of dynamic RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. They run on Android 14 with Infinix UI.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of cameras, both models include a 108MP rear camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera. They feature a Vlog Mode to facilitate vlog creation. Additionally, they support GoPro connectivity, allowing users to manage a paired GoPro device directly from the phone and use the phone's display as a monitor.

The Infinix Zero 40 series comes with a 5,000mAh battery. Both models support 45W wired fast charging, with the 5G version also offering 20W wireless fast charging. The phones include NFC connectivity and support Google's Gemini AI assistant.

Infinix Zero 40 5G and Infinix Zero 40 4G: Price

The Infinix Zero 40 5G is priced at $399 (approximately Rs. 33,500), while the Zero 40 4G starts at $289 (about Rs. 24,200). The company indicates that prices may vary depending on the region. In Malaysia, the Zero 40 5G is priced at MYR 1,699 (roughly Rs. 33,000), and the 4G version is MYR 1,200 (around Rs. 23,300). The 5G model is available in Moving Titanium, Rock Black, and Violet Garden colours. The 4G version comes in Blossom Glow, Misty Aqua, and Rock Black. There is no announcement yet regarding the release of the Infinix Zero 40 series in India.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 14:31 IST
