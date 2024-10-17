 Infinix Zero Flip 5G with 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display launched in India: Check price, features and more | Mobile News

Infinix Zero Flip 5G with 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display launched in India: Check price, features and more

Infinix has launched the Zero Flip 5G, its first clamshell foldable smartphone, in India. The smartphone comes packed with a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display, triple 50MP camera setup and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 17 2024, 18:13 IST
Infinix Zero Flip 5G with 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display launched in India: Check price, features and more
Infinix Zero Flip comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Soc. (MD Ijaj Khan - HT Tech)

Infinix has launched the Infinix Zero Flip 5G, its first clamshell foldable smartphone, in the Indian market. The device, priced at Rs. 49,999, features the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, marking a significant entry into the foldable segment for the brand. It comes with an extensive cover display that enables access to more than 100 optimised applications.

Also Read: Infinix Zero Flip review: Offers style, substance and function at a great price

You may be interested in

19% OFF
Infinix Note 40 5G
  • Obsidian Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹16,299Original price:₹19,999
Buy now
28% OFF
Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G
  • Mecha Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹23,090Original price:₹31,999
Buy now
32% OFF
Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G
  • Vintage Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹16,970Original price:₹24,999
Buy now
19% OFF
Infinix Hot 40i
  • Starlit Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹8,880Original price:₹10,999
Buy now

Infinix Zero Flip 5G: Specifications and Features

The Infinix Zero Flip 5G features a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,100 nits, all protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Infinix has ensured that over 100 popular applications, including WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram, and LinkedIn, can be efficiently used on the cover screen. When opened, the device reveals a larger 6.9-inch foldable display, also featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Measuring 7.64mm in thickness when unfolded and weighing 195g, the Infinix Zero Flip 5G utilises a new hinge mechanism, allowing users to open the phone at various angles between 30 degrees and 150 degrees. This hinge has undergone rigorous testing, surviving over 400,000 folds to ensure durability.

In terms of camera setup, the smartphone includes a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The inner display is equipped with a third 50MP camera sensor. The device offers various artificial intelligence tools, such as AI image search within the gallery, an AI Eraser tool for eliminating unwanted elements from photos, and an AI Wallpaper generator, which creates images based on rough sketches.

Additional capabilities include a stereo speaker system tuned by JBL for high-resolution audio and multifunctional Near Field Communication (NFC) support.

Also Read: Meta cuts jobs again, this time across WhatsApp and Instagram, report says

Infinix Zero Flip 5G: Price and Availability

Infinix Zero Flip 5G is priced at Rs. 49,999 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting October 24. It comes in an 8GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration, available in two colour options: Blossom Glow and Rock Black. Customers can also benefit from a limited-time discount of Rs. 5,000 when using SBI credit and debit cards during the introductory offer.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Why it may be a big deal for Apple

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 17:26 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch inching closer: camera, design changes reflect in leaked case iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple oneplus 13r tipped to feature snapdragon 8 gen 4 soc: here what’s coming apple ipad mini 7 vs ipad mini 6: know if you should consider buying the latest apple to offer 12gb ram in future iphones including iphone 17 pro max- report why apple iphone se 4 and google pixel 9a could be 2025's most exciting phones iphone se 4 launch soon: why it may be a big push for apple intelligence honor 200 lite vs moto g85: which smartphone to buy under rs.20000 samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on october 25, may cost over… oneplus 13 price hike leaked ahead of launch: know how much it will cost
Home Mobile Mobile News Infinix Zero Flip 5G with 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display launched in India: Check price, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition to exit PS Plus free games on this date- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Know how to get Grizzly Born Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Know how to get Grizzly Born Bundle
Call of Duty

Call of Duty: New titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Black Ops 6 FSR 3.1 update and more you should know about
World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary celebratory update launches on October 22,

World of Warcraft 20th anniversary update coming soon: Know what’s coming, release date
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 speculation grows as Lucia’s rumoured voice actor resurfaces on Instagram after hiatus- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20000

Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under 20000
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under 15000
Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets