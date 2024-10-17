Infinix Zero Flip 5G with 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display launched in India: Check price, features and more
Infinix has launched the Zero Flip 5G, its first clamshell foldable smartphone, in India. The smartphone comes packed with a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display, triple 50MP camera setup and more.
Infinix has launched the Infinix Zero Flip 5G, its first clamshell foldable smartphone, in the Indian market. The device, priced at Rs. 49,999, features the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, marking a significant entry into the foldable segment for the brand. It comes with an extensive cover display that enables access to more than 100 optimised applications.
Infinix Zero Flip 5G: Specifications and Features
The Infinix Zero Flip 5G features a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,100 nits, all protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Infinix has ensured that over 100 popular applications, including WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram, and LinkedIn, can be efficiently used on the cover screen. When opened, the device reveals a larger 6.9-inch foldable display, also featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits.
Measuring 7.64mm in thickness when unfolded and weighing 195g, the Infinix Zero Flip 5G utilises a new hinge mechanism, allowing users to open the phone at various angles between 30 degrees and 150 degrees. This hinge has undergone rigorous testing, surviving over 400,000 folds to ensure durability.
In terms of camera setup, the smartphone includes a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The inner display is equipped with a third 50MP camera sensor. The device offers various artificial intelligence tools, such as AI image search within the gallery, an AI Eraser tool for eliminating unwanted elements from photos, and an AI Wallpaper generator, which creates images based on rough sketches.
Additional capabilities include a stereo speaker system tuned by JBL for high-resolution audio and multifunctional Near Field Communication (NFC) support.
Infinix Zero Flip 5G: Price and Availability
Infinix Zero Flip 5G is priced at Rs. 49,999 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting October 24. It comes in an 8GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration, available in two colour options: Blossom Glow and Rock Black. Customers can also benefit from a limited-time discount of Rs. 5,000 when using SBI credit and debit cards during the introductory offer.
