Insane deal! Samsung Galaxy M33 price drops to JUST Rs. 899; Save Rs. 24100

If you enjoy binge-watching on your smartphone, opting for a Samsung smartphone with a large display would be ideal. Samsung is renowned for its exceptional display technology, so much so that even Apple uses it for its iPhones. However, if you're seeking an awesome deal on a Samsung smartphone with such features, you're in for a treat. There is an amazing Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut on Amazon which slashes its price from Rs. 24999 to just Rs. 899 including an exchange offer. Check below to know how you can take advantage of this deal.

Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy M33 is a mid-range smartphone that retails at Rs. 24999 on Amazon. Currently and for a limited period, there is a massive price cut on the smartphone. There is a flat 32 percent discount on the 6GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone. This translates to a discount of Rs. 8000 on the phone. After the discount, you're only needed to pay Rs. 16999 on the Samsung Galaxy M33. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals or bank offers and you can simply put the smartphone in the cart and check out. But if you are interested in slashing the price further, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer on the platform.

Apart from the flat discount, there is also an exchange offer on the smartphone worth Rs. 16100. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. Regardless, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy M33 home for just Rs. 899. If this deal has piqued your interest, you can visit the Amazon app or website to know more.

What does the Samsung Galaxy M33 offer

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor with 12 band support for a 5G experience. The phone gets a 6.6-inch LCD Display and runs on Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. Also, it sports a quad camera setup with 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera.