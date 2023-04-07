Insane deal! Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut to Rs. 2799; Save a MASSIVE Rs. 30200

Don’t spend big bucks on a smartphone. This Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut makes the phone available for just Rs. 2799 instead of Rs. 32999.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 07 2023, 11:24 IST
THIS is the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G in the real world! Check out its design, price and specifications
Samsung Galaxy M53
1/6 The Samsung Galaxy M53 will be available in two colour variants – Deep Ocean Blue, Mystique Green. The one displayed here is the Mystique Green. (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The Samsung Galaxy M53 is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and runs on Android 12 based One UI 4.1. (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it is equipped with a 32MP selfie camera. (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports up to 25W fast charging. (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 The smartphone is available in two variants. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 23,999 and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 25,999. Interested individuals can buy the smartphone on Amazon. (Akash/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M53
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut lets you buy the smartphone for just Rs. 2799. Know all the details. (Samsung)

If you are addicted to social media and spend hours scrolling through your phone, then the Samsung Galaxy M53 is the right upgrade for you. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate that makes the entire social media experience a lot better. And to make the upgrade even more fun, there is an amazing deal on the smartphone. Right now, Amazon has a Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut which offers the 128Gb variant of the phone for just Rs. 2799 instead of Rs. 32999, including exchange offer. If this offer has piqued your interest, you need to check the details right now.

Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut on Amazon

The retail price of the 6GB + 128GB variant smartphone is Rs. 32999. But for a limited period (depending on stock availability) there is an exciting price cut deal on Amazon. In this deal, the ecommerce platform is offering a flat 33 percent discount on the smartphone. This brings down the price of the smartphone down to Rs. 21999. And if you do not want to exchange a device, this will be the final price you have to pay for the smartphone. This in itself is a very lucrative deal. But if you want the price to tumble down further, keep reading!

Currently, there is also an exchange offer on the smartphone worth Rs. 19200. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need a really expensive device. Still, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy M53 home for just Rs. 2799. This way you can save a massive Rs. 30200. For more details, visit Amazon website.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09XJ5LD6L

Samsung Galaxy M53: The low-down

The Samsung Galaxy M53 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120HZ. It is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and comes with Android 12 based OneUI 5.1 out of the box. The smartphone gets a quad rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone is backed by 5000 mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 11:24 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Insane deal! Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut to Rs. 2799; Save a MASSIVE Rs. 30200
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow

Editor’s Pick

Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets