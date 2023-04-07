Insane deal! Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut to Rs. 2799; Save a MASSIVE Rs. 30200

If you are addicted to social media and spend hours scrolling through your phone, then the Samsung Galaxy M53 is the right upgrade for you. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate that makes the entire social media experience a lot better. And to make the upgrade even more fun, there is an amazing deal on the smartphone. Right now, Amazon has a Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut which offers the 128Gb variant of the phone for just Rs. 2799 instead of Rs. 32999, including exchange offer. If this offer has piqued your interest, you need to check the details right now.

Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut on Amazon

The retail price of the 6GB + 128GB variant smartphone is Rs. 32999. But for a limited period (depending on stock availability) there is an exciting price cut deal on Amazon. In this deal, the ecommerce platform is offering a flat 33 percent discount on the smartphone. This brings down the price of the smartphone down to Rs. 21999. And if you do not want to exchange a device, this will be the final price you have to pay for the smartphone. This in itself is a very lucrative deal. But if you want the price to tumble down further, keep reading!

Currently, there is also an exchange offer on the smartphone worth Rs. 19200. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need a really expensive device. Still, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy M53 home for just Rs. 2799. This way you can save a massive Rs. 30200. For more details, visit Amazon website.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B09XJ5LD6L

Samsung Galaxy M53: The low-down

The Samsung Galaxy M53 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120HZ. It is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and comes with Android 12 based OneUI 5.1 out of the box. The smartphone gets a quad rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone is backed by 5000 mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support.