    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    iOS 16.4 to bring these NEW features to your iPhone: New Siri voices, Apple Books, more

    As iOS 16.4 beta 4 goes out to public beta testers, know about the full list of new features coming to your iPhone devices.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 18 2023, 14:06 IST
    Impressive! NEW iOS 16.4 beta reveals exciting features for iPhones
    image caption
    1/6 Apple is now rolling out the third beta update of iOS 16.4 and your iPhones will soon get new and exciting features coming along with the iOS 16.4 update.   (Unsplash)
    image caption
    2/6 And what is exciting in iOS 16.4 update? The update includes a bunch of new emojis with Unicode 15.0. Some of them include Wi-Fi symbols, jellyfish, flute, and more.  (Pixabay)
    image caption
    3/6 It will also tweak Apple Music and Podcast apps and they will no longer show pop ups in the middle of the screen. Apart from this, the update will support 5G Standalone, a new HomeKit architecture, and more.  (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    4/6 Moreover, there will be Web Push notification. If you add a supported web app to your Home Screen, you can optionally receive push notifications from it. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    5/6 If you have previously installed a public beta of iOS 16.4, you can update to the latest version by accessing Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. The current update's build number is 20E5229e, 9to5Mac report informed.  (Unsplash)
    image caption
    6/6 Apple IOS 16.4 update is expected to be released to everyone in March or April, the report suggested. (HT Tech)
    iOS 16
    View all Images
    iOS 16.4 update can be released in the next few days as it enters its fourth beta phase. (HT Tech)

    After a long period of anticipation, it appears that iOS 16.4 could be released in the next few days. The iOS 1.4 beta 4 was released to public beta testers on Thursday, March 16 and some reports suggest that it will be the final beta before the global release of the update. Ever since the first beta, many new features for the iOS 16.4 have been revealed including changes to Apple Podcast, new emojis and web push notifications. However, the update contains more new features including some that have not been talked about much at all. Siri gets new language support, there is a fun new animation in Apple Books and more. Check the list.

    iOS 16.4 update: New features you should know about

    Apple Books: After it was removed in the previous iOS update, iOS 16.4 beta 2 update has now brought back the curling page-turn animation which gives the users the feeling that they are turning a real book. The beta 4 update has also added a new pop-up which appears when you open the app for the first time after downloading the update. It lets users know about the animation and lets them choose whether they want to keep it on or disable it.

    Mastodon links preview: When using the Messages app, users will see a rich preview of Mastodon links. For the unaware, Mastodon is a social media platform which is similar to Twitter.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Music app interface: Users will now see queued songs appearing in a small banner towards the bottom of the app instead of a full-screen pop up. This feature was added in the first beta version of iOS 16.4 and it will make the user experience much smoother.

    Focus mode on always-on display: iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users, the iOS 16.4 beta version allows enabling the always-on display with certain focus modes.

    Accessibility options: In the Motion menu in Settings, users will now see a new option called Dim Flashing Lights. Turning it on will automatically dim any video where repeated flashing or strobing lights are displayed.

    New Siri voices: It was earlier revealed that the keyboard is getting new language support for Korean, Ukrainian, Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu but it turns out that even Siri will be getting new voices as Apple adds more languages. Siri gets Arabic and Hebrew voices.

    There is still no official word on when the iOS 16.4 update will go live for global users but it is believed that it should be available in the next few days.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 18 Mar, 14:05 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News iOS 16.4 to bring these NEW features to your iPhone: New Siri voices, Apple Books, more
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Google Authenticator
    Don't get hacked! Protect your Gmail account with Google Authenticator; FREE for iPhones
    Cybersecurity
    Protect your digital business from DDoS attacks; Microsoft explains how
    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5 Pro
    PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile