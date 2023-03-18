iOS 16.4 to bring these NEW features to your iPhone: New Siri voices, Apple Books, more

After a long period of anticipation, it appears that iOS 16.4 could be released in the next few days. The iOS 1.4 beta 4 was released to public beta testers on Thursday, March 16 and some reports suggest that it will be the final beta before the global release of the update. Ever since the first beta, many new features for the iOS 16.4 have been revealed including changes to Apple Podcast, new emojis and web push notifications. However, the update contains more new features including some that have not been talked about much at all. Siri gets new language support, there is a fun new animation in Apple Books and more. Check the list.

iOS 16.4 update: New features you should know about

Apple Books: After it was removed in the previous iOS update, iOS 16.4 beta 2 update has now brought back the curling page-turn animation which gives the users the feeling that they are turning a real book. The beta 4 update has also added a new pop-up which appears when you open the app for the first time after downloading the update. It lets users know about the animation and lets them choose whether they want to keep it on or disable it.

Mastodon links preview: When using the Messages app, users will see a rich preview of Mastodon links. For the unaware, Mastodon is a social media platform which is similar to Twitter.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Music app interface: Users will now see queued songs appearing in a small banner towards the bottom of the app instead of a full-screen pop up. This feature was added in the first beta version of iOS 16.4 and it will make the user experience much smoother.

Focus mode on always-on display: iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users, the iOS 16.4 beta version allows enabling the always-on display with certain focus modes.

Accessibility options: In the Motion menu in Settings, users will now see a new option called Dim Flashing Lights. Turning it on will automatically dim any video where repeated flashing or strobing lights are displayed.

New Siri voices: It was earlier revealed that the keyboard is getting new language support for Korean, Ukrainian, Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu but it turns out that even Siri will be getting new voices as Apple adds more languages. Siri gets Arabic and Hebrew voices.

There is still no official word on when the iOS 16.4 update will go live for global users but it is believed that it should be available in the next few days.