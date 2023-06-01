iOS 17 coming! And here is why iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 users should be excited about WWDC

The excitement around the iOS 17 update is building up as we get ever nearer to the Apple WWDC 2023. And here is why iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 users should be excited.

| Updated on: Jun 01 2023, 13:36 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
What gifts will iOS 17 bring for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 users? Find out. (Pexels)

Everyone is waiting for the Apple WWDC 2023. The event is happening next week and the spotlight will be on the grand debut of iOS 17, the next major iPhone software update from Apple. While there may be several other exciting announcements concerning the new 15-inch MacBook Air, AR/VR headset, iPadOS, watchOS, and more, but iOS 17 will be unrivalled in terms of impact. It may even steal the show and iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and other owners of eligible handsets have a reason to be excited.

The complete picture of the iOS 17 will be unveiled during the WWDC 2023 event, but leaks and rumours have helped us to picture how this upcoming iOS update will enhance your experience with its new features. If you are using an iPhone 13 or iPhone 12, then your device is definitely on the list to get iOS 17 update soon. Here is what you may get:

iOS 17 features for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 users

  • iPhone into Smart Home Lock Screen: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iOS 17 will turn your iPhone into a smart-home display while showing information such as calendar appointments, weather data, notifications, and more. This is tipped to work in a particular scenario when your iPhone is not in use and is placed horizontally.
  • Other lock screen changes: Moreover, you can expect changes in font size and other new options to customize the lock screen of your iPhone 13 and iPhone 12.
  • Control Center redesign: There is not much information but rumours suggest that Apple is planning major changes to the Control Center for iOS 17.
  • Journaling app: Another exciting addition expected in iOS 17 is a brand new journaling app, empowering users to effortlessly document their daily activities. Additionally, iOS 17 will introduce UI enhancements to the Health app such as the introduction of a "Favorites" interface.
  • Active widgets: As per a report by MacRumors, Apple is testing widgets with more dynamic and interactive features. The active features are currently in the testing phase for the Home Screen and Today View.
  • Wallet app updates: The Wallet app will get major updates with iOS 17. These will include some user interface tweaks and enhancements.
  • Apple Music: Not just these, the Apple Music app is also expected to get an even simpler UI, and Apple lyrics are tipped to be available on the lock screen.
  • App Library Folders renaming: Finally, you will be able to manually rename the App Library folders.
  • SharePlay update: With the help of SharePlay, you will be able to watch content with family and friends over FaceTime.
  • Better Search and Spotlight: Rumours suggest that there will be significant improvements to the system-wide search and Spotlight functions.
  • Sideloading of apps: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that iOS 17 is also expected to permit alternative app stores on the iPhone in Europe, as mandated by the Digital Markets Act.

Leaks and rumours suggest some exciting features, but to know what exactly Apple will roll out with iOS 17 update, you will need to wait for Apple WWDC 2023 event on June 5.

First Published Date: 01 Jun, 13:36 IST
