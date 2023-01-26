    Trending News

    iOS 17 leaks! Shocking changes over iOS 16, special powers for iPhone 15 Pro Max

    iOS 17 leaks reveal some details about the changes Apple plans to bring to your iPhone. All details here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 12:07 IST
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iOS 17 will bring minor changes visually and focus entirely on performance. (Representative Image) (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iOS 17 will bring minor changes visually and focus entirely on performance. (Representative Image) (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    iOS 17 has leaked already and for all the iPhone users out there, there is both good and bad news. The good news is that the next version of iOS will be faster and more efficient, which is always a good thing. The sad news, however, is that iOS 17 is not going to bring in any major visual changes and it could look just like iOS 16. Is that good or bad? That's up to you to decide. iOS 17 leaked code has also revealed more information about the iPhone 15 series, especially the special powers for the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra.

    Based on a report from HowToiSolve, it is said that iOS 17 will focus mostly on under-the-hood performance improvements and overall efficiency. Apple's focus will be on its Mixed Reality headset and to make it work with iOS 17. In fact, the MR headset will gain a separate new app in iOS, similar to the Apple Watch, to offer access to its settings and various other parameters.

    iOS 17 details leak

    Here is a quick look at all the new features iOS 17 is currently known to bring to the table.

    - A new app for the Apple Mixed Reality headset is expected to be announced later this year.

    - The Home app will get a complete new makeover with iOS 17.

    - The FindMy app will also get minor tweaks with the iOS 17 update.

    - The Apple Music app will get a new design probably with new in-app navigation.

    - The Mail app will be simplified a bit.

    - There will be some improvements to the Reminders and Files app this year as well.

    - Minor changes to the Fitness and Wallet app.

    What iOS 17 reveals about iPhone 15

    - The code reveals that iOS 17 will support all six devices with Dynamic Island. This means that other than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the Dynamic Island as well.

    - The iPhone 15 series is getting the USB-C port but with limitations. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will get the slower USB 2.0 port whereas the Pro and Ultra variants will get the faster USB-C Gen 3.2 port.

    - The iPhone 15 Pro Max, or iPhone 15 Ultra will have more image processing power than the iPhone 15 Pro. The chip on the Pro Max will have more liberty to exercise its power and that could be down to a better cooling system on the bigger model. This means the iPhone 15 Pro will be somewhat limited in performance this year.

     

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 12:07 IST
