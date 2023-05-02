iOS 17 to bring these highly requested features to iPhones?

While iOS 17 update is already expected to bring some of major changes to iPhones, there are still quite a few features that users want to see. Will Apple add any of them to the update?

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 02 2023, 15:48 IST
Top iOS 17 features that are likely to hit your iPhones SOON
image caption
1/5 A Twitter user "analyst941" has released a long list of expected iOS 17 features. First of all, they suggest additional settings for the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display.  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 There will be some changes to Dynamic Island too. One of those is Siri, which is set to be relocated from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
3/5 Moreover, iPhone users are expected to get additional filters for Focus modes, "additional options" for managing notifications, and Custom Accessibility settings to offer total control over the UI and layout of your iPhone. (HT Tech)
iOS 16
4/5 iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface. (Unsplash)
iPhone
5/5 Apart from this, Car Key improvements and more car implementations in the Wallet app, Camera app changes, ARKit API's/frameworks, and heavily improved features for Search and Spotlight. In short, this iOS 17 makeover is expected to change the iPhone experience for users forever.  (Pexels)
iOS 17
View all Images
Know whether iOS 17 update could bring much-requested features such as battery widget, notification mirroring, and more to iPhones. (Unsplash)

In the last few weeks, the excitement around Apple iOS 17 update has gone from zero to a hundred! Initially, the update was dismissed by many enthusiasts after reports suggested it will only bring some minor changes. But now, many leaks have revealed a number of new features that could come to iPhones with the iOS 17 update. The features that have been leaked so far have been exciting, yet many fans fear that some much-needed features may not make an appearance this year. It is not too late, however. Apple could definitely delight us with some surprise inclusions. But what are these highly-requested features that can make the lives of iPhone users much better? Take a look.

So far, the iOS 17 update is expected to give Apple Music an overhaul allowing users to get a cleaner and graphics-heavy interface. Lock screen lyrics can also be supported. Apart from that, a much-rumored feature is sideloading apps, which means users will be able to download and install apps from sources outside of the Apple App Store. Other changes include improvements to lock screen, Control Center, Flashlight, and App Library as well as the introduction of a Mood Tracker.

Highly-requested iOS 17 features

iPhone users have been asking for a battery widget for a long time that could accurately show the battery level. For now, users have to enter the Find my app on the Apple device to check this through a visual representation. But this can be made very easy. In fact, since Apple devices are always keeping track of all the other Apple devices nearby, the inclusion of a feature to check the battery level of all devices on a single screen would be even better.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Notification mirroring is yet another feature that has been requested by users for a long time. Notification mirroring is something that has been present in Android for a long time. But on the Apple ecosystem, it has been limited to Apple Watch mirroring only iPhone notifications. Apple has already allowed for a feature where messages to iPhone can be pushed to iPad or Mac. Similarly, an option so that no matter which Apple device a user is on, they can check all the notifications on all the devices would be very helpful.

Finally, emoji reactions in the Messages app need improvements. Right now, Apple only allows users to pick from a small selection of emojis. This is not the case for either Android, which now allows users to send any emoji as a reaction or third-party apps like WhatsApp, FaceBook or Instagram, where the parent company Meta has added the functionality. This makes Apple feel a bit outdated and it is a feature that will improve the user experience.

We do not know whether Apple is working on any of these features or if they will be a part of the iOS 17 update, but these would definitely be welcomed, based on the number of users who request it on a regular basis.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 May, 15:47 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iOS 17 to bring these highly requested features to iPhones?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets