    iOS 17 update: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X to MISS out!

    Which Apple iPhone model do you use? Will your iPhone get the iOS 17 update? Find it out here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 20 2023, 15:19 IST
    Impressive! NEW iOS 16.4 beta reveals exciting features for iPhones
    image caption
    1/6 Apple is now rolling out the third beta update of iOS 16.4 and your iPhones will soon get new and exciting features coming along with the iOS 16.4 update.   (Unsplash)
    image caption
    2/6 And what is exciting in iOS 16.4 update? The update includes a bunch of new emojis with Unicode 15.0. Some of them include Wi-Fi symbols, jellyfish, flute, and more.  (Pixabay)
    image caption
    3/6 It will also tweak Apple Music and Podcast apps and they will no longer show pop ups in the middle of the screen. Apart from this, the update will support 5G Standalone, a new HomeKit architecture, and more.  (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    4/6 Moreover, there will be Web Push notification. If you add a supported web app to your Home Screen, you can optionally receive push notifications from it. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    5/6 If you have previously installed a public beta of iOS 16.4, you can update to the latest version by accessing Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. The current update's build number is 20E5229e, 9to5Mac report informed.  (Unsplash)
    image caption
    6/6 Apple IOS 16.4 update is expected to be released to everyone in March or April, the report suggested. (HT Tech)
    iPhone X
    View all Images
    Know about the iPhone models that will get the iOS 17 update. (Pixabay)

    Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is expected to take place in June, 2023. The release date for iOS 17 update may well be at that time. iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, among others are likely to be revealed at the event. Though there is still some time to go, people are already excited about the new features. So, if you are thinking about what the iOS 17 update will bring to your iPhones, read on. However, before we tell you what the iOS 17 update is likely to bring, it can be known that not all the Apple iPhone models will get it.

    Though there is no official information available regarding the list of iPhone models that will get the iOS 17 update, it is being said that iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may not get it. While, the users of iPhone models launched after 2017 will be able to enjoy the new features.

    According to a report by Tom's Guide, "Apple tends to keep iPhones around for about five years before dropping them off the list. For iOS 17, that would mean the models released in 2017 are in danger of not being included among this year's supported devices."

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    "The iPhone 7 got cut off at iOS 15 and it was the last handset on the chopping block. The iPhone 8, released in 2017, was the oldest phone to still be able to run iOS 16," the report stated.

    Here is the list of Apple iPhone that will be getting the iOS 17 update; see if yours is on it:

    1. iPhone 15 Series (Upcoming)

    2. iPhone 14 Pro Max

    3. iPhone 14 Pro

    4. iPhone 14 Plus

    5. iPhone 14

    6. iPhone 13 Pro Max

    7. iPhone 13 Pro

    8. iPhone 13

    9. iPhone 13 mini

    10. iPhone 12 Pro Max

    11. iPhone 12 Pro

    12. iPhone 12

    13. iPhone 12 mini

    14. iPhone 11 Pro Max

    15. iPhone 11 Pro

    16. iPhone 11

    17. iPhone XS Max

    18. iPhone XS

    19. iPhone XR

    20. iPhone SE (2022)

    21. iPhone SE (2020)

    iPhones that will miss iOS 17 update

    1. iPhone 8

    2. iPhone 8 Plus

    3. iPhone X

    The reason why these three iPhone may miss the iOS 17 update is that they were launched in 2017 and it has been over 5 years. These iPhones support older chipsets which may not work with iOS 17.

    iOS 17

    iOS 17 will bring several new features to your iPhone. Though Apple has not yet disclosed any official detail about the same, some of the features the upcoming software update may bring are Next-Generation CarPlay which will feature support for multiple displays, widgets, and integration; alternative App Stores, among others.

    First Published Date: 20 Mar, 15:19 IST
