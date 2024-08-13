 iOS 18.1 beta 2 update is rolling out for developers: Know what’s new in the latest iPhone update | Mobile News

iOS 18.1 beta 2 update is rolling out for developers: Know what's new in the latest iPhone update

Apple has finally rolled out the iOS 18.1 beta 2 update for developers. Know about this new Safari features.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Aug 13 2024, 13:59 IST
iOS 18.1 beta 2 update is rolling out for developers: Know what’s new in the latest iPhone update
Apple iOS 18.1 beta 2 update has started to roll out, check out all the details. (Apple)

Apple recently rolled out the iOS 18.1 beta version for developers and beta testers. Now just in two weeks, the iOS 18.1 beta 2 update is available to use but only for developers and the public beta is yet to be released. The beta 2 version of iOS 18.1 reportedly has new features and improvements which were previously not included. Therefore, we can expect new Apple Intelligence features to be introduced. As of now, the iOS 18.1 beta already has several AI features available for public beta testers including writing tools, AI summaries, and others. Now, check out what iOS 18.1 beta 2 has in store for users. 

iOS 18.1 beta 2 update 

According to an Android Authority report, the iOS 18.1 beta 2 gives developers and testers a preview of how the upcoming iOS 18 will look and how the new features will work once the update is publicly rolled out. As of now, a few new features have been reported in the new beta update which includes a Safari Distraction Control feature. As the name suggests, the feature enables users to reduce distractions while surfing the web on Apple's Safari browser. The Safari Distraction Control enables users to make their web pages more organised and clutter-free from ads or banners covering the web page. 

More features and information about the iOS 18.1 beta 2 update are yet to be revealed since it is not publicly available. Therefore, we will have to wait for a few more weeks to confirm if Apple has included any new Apple Intelligent features. 

How to download iOS 18.1 beta 2

Before downloading the iOS 18.1 beta 2 on your primary device, not that it is not a stable version of the software and it may include several bugs that may hamper your day-to-day usage. 

  1. First, you have to register for the developer program with your Apple account. 
  2. Then, open the iPhone Setting on the iOS 18.1 compatible device. 
  3.  Go to “General” and locate “Software Update” and tap on Beta Updates.
  4. Tap on the “ iOS 18 Developer Beta option.”
  5. Now, head back to the previous page and wait till the download button appears. 
  6. Tap on the “Download” button, however, make sure to keep your iPhone plugged in with the charger.

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 13:58 IST
iOS 18.1 beta 2 update is rolling out for developers: Know what's new in the latest iPhone update
