iOS 18.1 released but there is a waitlist for Apple Intelligence: How to quickly get new AI tools on iPhone

Apple Intelligence features are accessible after joining the waitlist and upgrading to iOS 18.1. Here’s a quick guide to help you get started.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 29 2024, 10:19 IST
You need to wait for about an hour or so before you clear the Apple Intelligence waitlist per our experience. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

If you've just upgraded to iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, or macOS Sequoia 15.1 to access all the new Apple Intelligence features, you may need to wait a little longer. Yes, you don't get immediate access to the AI features, as there's a waitlist you'll need to clear first. The good news? The wait isn't long; when we signed up last night, we only had to wait about an hour. Here, we'll guide you on how to access Apple Intelligence in India (which involves a few extra steps) and get started:

How to enable Apple Intelligence on your iPhone/iPad/Mac:

Step 1: After downloading the iOS 18.1 update on an Apple Intelligence-compatible device (iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series), go to Settings.

Note: This is because Apple Intelligence isn't yet available for English (India) and is only supported in English (US). So, we'll first need to change the language from English (India) to English (US).

Step 2: Go to General > Language & Region. Here, set the Preferred Language to English (US).

Step 3: In Settings, go to Apple Intelligence & Siri. Set the Siri language to English (US) as well.

Step 4: You'll see that Apple Intelligence is in beta, with an option to join the waitlist. Join the waitlist.

Step 5: Wait about an hour or so. Once accepted, the Settings app will notify you that Apple Intelligence features are ready on your device.

Step 6: Once the on-device AI models are downloaded, you can begin using Apple Intelligence features like writing tools, notification summaries, and more.

Apple Intelligence Requirements

Apple, on its support page, notes the following:

  • Compatible Devices: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max; any iPad with A17 Pro or M1 and later; Mac with M1 or later.
  • OS Requirements: iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, or macOS Sequoia 15.1.
  • Language: Device and Siri language set to a supported language.
  • Storage: At least 4 GB of free storage on your device.

Note: Currently, only English (US) is supported, but Apple says that support for English (Australia), English (Canada), English (Ireland), English (New Zealand), English (South Africa), and English (UK) is coming in December. Over the next year, Apple Intelligence will expand to more languages, including Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, and others.

First Published Date: 29 Oct, 10:19 IST
