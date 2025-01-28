Apple has finally released iOS 18.3, the next major iOS update for all compatible devices. It brings several updates, especially to the iPhone 16 series. This includes improvements to Visual Intelligence, bug fixes, and, most importantly, security updates for the iPhone. Let us tell you about all the top updates you get with the iOS 18.3 update, including the latest Apple Intelligence features.

Visual intelligence gets new abilities

If you're using an iPhone 16 model, you would know about the Camera Control and how you can trigger Visual Intelligence by long pressing it. Apple debuted the same with the iOS 18.2 update, and now, with iOS 18.3, Apple expands on the feature with even more abilities. This includes being able to add an event to your calendar from a poster or flyer. You can also identify plants and animals using the visual intelligence feature with the Camera Control. This is available on all iPhone 16 models.

Notification Summaries gets major changes

This change is available for all iPhone 15 Pro models and all iPhone 16 models. Now, Apple allows you to easily manage settings for notification summaries right from the lock screen, without having to dig into the settings. There's also an updated style for summarised notifications, which better distinguishes them from other notifications by using italicised text.

This is highly useful, so you can easily tell which notifications are summarised and which are not. Most importantly, Apple has removed notification summaries for news and entertainment apps temporarily. This comes after reports of news stories being incorrectly summarised, potentially leading to misinformation.

Bug fixes and updates to calculator

As part of the update, Apple has also fixed multiple bugs, including an issue where the keyboard might disappear when initiating a typed Siri request. Additionally, Apple has resolved an issue where audio playback continued until the song ended, even after closing Apple Music.

As for new features, the Apple Calculator now repeats the last mathematical operation when you tap on the equal sign again.

New wallpapers

It's January, and this is when Apple tends to release new Unity wallpapers. With this update, Apple has added Unity Rythm wallpapers, alongside a new watch face for the supported Apple Watch models.