iOS 18.3 released: New Visual Intelligence features coming to iPhone 16 series

iOS 18.3 to bring new Visual Intelligence features to iPhone 16, enabling users to set up calendar events or identify plants, animals, etc.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 28 2025, 10:29 IST
iOS 18.3 releasing soon: New Visual Intelligence features coming to iPhone 16 series
Here is what’s coming with the iOS 18.3 update to iPhone 16 series models. (Shaurya Sharma / HT Tech)

Apple is rolling out thestable version of iOS 18.3 update with some new features and performance enhancements to the software. While it may not be a big iOS update, reports suggest that iOS 18.3 consists of new Visual Intelligence features for iPhone 16 series via the new Camera Control button. After the iOS 18.2 update, the Visual Intelligence feature was rolled out to the iPhone 16 models, making it one of the crucial AI features. Now, its capabilities are being upgraded with new iOS updates, making it more powerful to manage complex tasks. Know what the iOS 18.3 update has in store for iPhone 16 series users.

New Visual Intelligence features with iOS 18.3

Visual Intelligence has gained much popularity after its rollout with iOS 18.2. This feature gave the Camera Control button a more useful purpose than just managing camera app functionalities. As of now, the Visual Intelligence feature enables users to gain details about places, summarise and translate text placed in front of the camera, open website links, call and more. Now, with the iOS 18.3 update, Visual Intelligence managed by the Camera Control button is gaining more advanced features which will likely be appreciated by the iPhone 16 series users. 

According to a MacRumors report, Visual Intelligence will be gaining new features such as creating calendar events via posters or flyers. As users capture an image of a poster with the event date and time, the feature will automatically appear on top of the screen. Users just have to tap on the date to create an event on Calendar. This makes the process of setting calendars easy and seamless.

Apart from creating events on Calender, Visual Intelligence will also gain the ability to recognise plans, pets, animals, and insects and provide relevant information regarding type and species. When pointing the camera at a pet, it will automatically recognise and bring a tappable bubble on top of the screen which can be expanded to understand more about the animal. 

These two Visual Intelligence features will soon be rolling out to your iPhone 16 models with the iOS 18.3 update.

First Published Date: 28 Jan, 09:31 IST
