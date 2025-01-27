iOS 18.3 releasing soon: Next update to bring 3 Siri upgrades, know what’s coming

Apple is expected to roll out the stable version of the iOS 18.3 update this week with some new features and improvements. However, there are very few Apple Intelligence additions in the iOS 18.3, making it a smaller update. Now, as we wait for new AI features, Apple is expected to roll out some major Siri upgrades with iOS 18.4 which will give the voice assistant more power to manage complex tasks. Therefore, as Apple prepares to roll out the first Beta for iOS 18.4, know about the major upgrades coming to Siri that will simplify user tasks and give more power for personalised usage.

iOS 18.4 update: 3 Siri upgrades

In the recent updates, we saw Siri evolve with a new design interface, type prompts, faster responses, ChatGPT integration, and much more. However, Apple is expected to roll out more advanced Siri features with the upcoming iOS 18.4 update. With the help of Apple Intelligence, Siri is expected to be able to understand personal context, gain on-screen awareness, and manage in-app tasks. Know more about how these three upcoming Siri features would work.

Personal context: This feature will enable users to get more personalised responses from the voice assistant. With this feature, Siri will have the ability to examine users' activity patterns with iPhone such as app usage, retrieve information for the device, provide action-based suggestions, and much more. On-screen awareness: This Apple Intelligence-based feature will enable Siri to analyse onscreen content and make necessary actions based on user prompts. If users are scrolling through the web and come across an article, they can simply ask Siri relevant questions regarding the web page. In-app actions: With iOS 18.4, Siri will have the ability to take actions across apps such as sending a text message, email, etc. Siri will not only be able to make actions on iOS apps, but it also support several third-party apps, making the task easier for the users.

These three are the major Siri upgrades which we expect to be rolled out with the iOS 18.4 update. However, Apple may make some crucial Siri-related announcements with iOS 19 as well.

