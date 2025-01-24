iOS 18.3 update: Check out the release date, confirmed features, and more

Apple has been testing the iOS 18.3 update in beta and the stable version is expected to roll out in the coming days. As we eagerly wait for the new OS upgrade, expectations surrounding iOS 18.3 are increasing due to speculation surrounding new Apple Intelligence features. However, the upcoming iOS 18.3 update may not be as big as the iOS 18.2 which was released last year. As we have entered the third beta version, several new features, bug fixes, and others have been spotted showcasing a global rollout soon. Therefore, know about the iOS 18.3 release date, new expected features, and more coming to iPhones.

iOS 18.3 release date

Apple is expected to release the new iOS 18.3 update this month with some new features and bug fixes for the existing features. Reportedly, it is expected that a stable version of the update could be rolled out on January 27 which is now just 3 days away. However, Apple has yet to confirm an official release date for the update. Therefore, keep an eye out for the latest updates on your iPhone.

iOS 18.3 Update: New features and upgrades

Reportedly, the iOS 18.3 update may not come as a major OS update, however, we may get some new features and fixes that will enhance user experience. It is suggested that Apple will bring new features for Visual intelligence that can be accessed via the camera control button. However, these features will be restricted to only iPhone 16 series models. Apart from this, iOS 18.3 may make the notification summaries feature more accessible by making it suitable for news and entertainment apps. The Siri and Apple Music app is slated to get some bug fixes, to make the usage hassle-free.

After iOS 18.3, Apple will launch the iOS 18.4 update which will include some major awaited features. It may bring additional Apple Intelligence features, new app enhancements, and more. However, to confirm these features we will have to wait for the public beta release for iOS 18.4.

