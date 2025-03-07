iOS 18.4 beta 2 brings review summaries to App Store- Know what it is and how it works

Apple rolls out review summaries to the App Store in the new iOS 18.4 beta 2 version.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 07 2025, 13:41 IST
iOS 18.4 beta 2 bring review summaries to App Store- Know what it is and how it works
Here’s how the new AI-powered review summary feature works on Apple’s App Store. (Apple)

Apple has been testing the iOS 18.4 update before its global roll out in April. Currently, the company is running the beta 2 version, which includes several new features, including the Visual Intelligence feature on iPhone 15 Pro models. Now, a new Apple Intelligence feature has been spotted which is called “Review Summary.” This feature is available on Apple's App Store that provides users with a summarised version of the user reviews of the apps. This is quite a smart feature as users do not have to go through several reviews to know if the app is worth downloading. Know in detail about the new review summaries in the App Store. 

iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Review Summary feature

The second public beta for iOS 18.4 has been released which includes a new suite of AI-powered features. One of the newly spotted features is “Review Summary” on Apple's App Store. Reportedly, this new feature uses Apple's built-in AI technology to analyze app reviews shared by users and provide a short summarised review in the App Store. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

 Apple also highlighted that this feature carefully picks highlights and key information from the review with the help of large language models (LLMs) to provide users with all the necessary information before downloading a certain app or game. This will save a lot of time on endlessly scrolling through each review. The review summary will be updated on a weekly basis. Therefore, note that the summary will only appear if the apps and games have enough reviews. However, the company did not reveal the required number of reviews for the feature to provide a summary. 

As of now, the review summary feature is only available in the US in English language. Additionally, the feature will also expand to other apps with more languages, which will have multiple reviews. Now, we simply have to wait until April to officially experience how the review summary feature works on the App Store. 

First Published Date: 07 Mar, 13:41 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets