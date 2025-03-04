iOS 18.4 beta 2: New visual intelligence, Apple Vision Pro app, emojis, and more features unveiled

Apple has unveiled exciting new features with the iOS 18.4 beta 2 update, including visual intelligence, priority notifications, and more. Here's what's new.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 04 2025, 10:07 IST
Icon
iOS 18.2 release brings these 5 powerful features for iPhone users
iOS 18.4 beta 2
1/6 iOS 18.2 release is finally here and the latest update for iPhone users brings in a range of new features and AI tools. The iOS 18.2 comes with a several Apple Intelligence features that the company unveiled when it first showcased the OS at WWDC 2024. Let's have a look at 5 powerful features that iPhone users get with iOS 18.2. (9to5Mac)
image caption
2/6 Image Playground enables users to create unique, personalised images with themes, accessories, and locations. Users can even generate images resembling family members or friends using photos from their library. The feature offers various visual styles, such as Animation and Illustration, and is integrated across apps like Messages and Keynote.
iOS 18.4 beta 2
3/6 With Genmoji, users can craft custom emojis by typing a description, offering multiple variations. They can also create Genmojis based on photos of friends or family, personalising them with accessories such as hats or sunglasses. These emojis can be shared in messages, as stickers, or as reactions, adding more fun and expression to conversations.
image caption
4/6 The Notes app introduces the Image Wand tool, allowing users to enhance their notes by turning sketches into polished images. By simply circling a sketch or empty space, Image Wand generates relevant images based on the surrounding context using on-device AI. Users can choose from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch styles for visual notes.
image caption
5/6 Exclusive to the iPhone 16 models, Camera Control brings visual intelligence to instantly identify objects and places. Users can capture and learn about text, phone numbers, or email addresses, and even translate between languages. This feature also enables users to search Google or ask ChatGPT for explanations, making it a handy tool for exploring their surroundings.
image caption
6/6 iOS 18.2 integrates ChatGPT into Siri and Writing Tools, allowing users to access its advanced content generation and problem-solving capabilities without switching apps. Siri can suggest ChatGPT for specific tasks, while Writing Tools allows users to tap into its expertise for refining text. This integration ensures full user control over privacy and data sharing.
iOS 18.4 beta 2
icon View all Images
iOS 18.4 beta 2 has introduced new features for iPhone 15 Pro, including visual intelligence and more updates. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Apple has rolled out the second developer beta of iOS 18.4, which comes just a week after the first beta. This release focuses on new features and improvements ahead of the public launch expected in April. Here's a detailed look at the updates in iOS 18.4 beta 2.

New Features in iOS 18.4 Beta 2

Currently available for developer testers, iOS 18.4 beta 2 comes with a range of updates for iPhone users. Apple has not yet released a public beta, but it is likely to arrive later this week. The build number for this update is 22E5216h.

Buy Now
More about Apple iPhone 15 Pro
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹124,200Original price:₹134,900
Buy now
See full Specifications

Also read: Mozilla revises Firefox terms again after backlash over data ownership and privacy concerns

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Visual Intelligence Expands to iPhone 15 Pro

One of the key changes in iOS 18.4 beta 2 is the introduction of Visual Intelligence to the iPhone 15 Pro models. Initially exclusive to the iPhone 16 series, this feature is now available for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Visual Intelligence, which can be accessed through the Camera Control button, enhances the camera's ability to recognise and focus on key elements in the environment.

Priority Notifications Customisation

With iOS 18.4 beta 1, Apple introduced Priority Notifications, a feature powered by AI that prioritises important notifications. In this new beta, users can now customise which apps should be included in Priority Notifications. A new option in the Settings app allows users to select the apps for which they want to receive prioritised alerts, giving them more control over their notification experience.

Also read: iOS 19: Release date, compatible devices, new AI features, and more expected at WWDC 2025

Updates to Control Center

Apple has made further updates to Control Center, particularly for Siri and Apple Intelligence features. New toggles for "Talk to Siri" and "Visual Intelligence" are now available on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. Additionally, the “Type to Siri” toggle, which was introduced in iOS 18.1, remains accessible for those who prefer text input over voice commands.

Apple Vision Pro App

As previously mentioned, iOS 18.4 includes the new “Apple Vision Pro” app for iPhone users. This app allows Vision Pro users to explore content and spatial experiences, offering tips and guidance for better device usage. In addition, the visionOS 2.4 beta 2 introduces the Spatial Gallery app, which consolidates spatial photos, videos, and panoramas in one location.

Also read: Google I/O 2025: AI upgrades, Android 16, Wear OS, XR innovations and more to watch for

New Emoji Characters

The second developer beta of iOS 18.4 also introduces a selection of new Unicode emojis. New characters include a root vegetable, a face with bags under the eyes, a shovel, a harp, splatter, a leafless tree, and a fingerprint. The new emoji set also includes the Sark flag, while the Syrian flag emoji has been updated to reflect the current flag in use.

These updates were first previewed in the Unicode 16 release back in May 2024, making their appearance in iOS 18.4 expected. Apple continues to expand its emoji library with every new update to its operating systems.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Mar, 10:07 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iOS 18.4 beta 2: New visual intelligence, Apple Vision Pro app, emojis, and more features unveiled
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Unlock top abilities by completing special quests as Naoe and Yasuke
GTA 6 release date

John Cena's cryptic Instagram post sparks wild speculation about his involvement in GTA 6
Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 coming to PS5 in April: Pre-orders live with early access perks - All details
GTA 5 Online

Rockstar Games drops surprise GTA 5 Online March update pre-load, but only for certain PC players
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 fans predict trailer 2 release date after Borderlands 4 announcement raises speculation

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets