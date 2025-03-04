iOS 18.4 beta 2: New visual intelligence, Apple Vision Pro app, emojis, and more features unveiled

Apple has rolled out the second developer beta of iOS 18.4, which comes just a week after the first beta. This release focuses on new features and improvements ahead of the public launch expected in April. Here's a detailed look at the updates in iOS 18.4 beta 2.

New Features in iOS 18.4 Beta 2

Currently available for developer testers, iOS 18.4 beta 2 comes with a range of updates for iPhone users. Apple has not yet released a public beta, but it is likely to arrive later this week. The build number for this update is 22E5216h.

Visual Intelligence Expands to iPhone 15 Pro

One of the key changes in iOS 18.4 beta 2 is the introduction of Visual Intelligence to the iPhone 15 Pro models. Initially exclusive to the iPhone 16 series, this feature is now available for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Visual Intelligence, which can be accessed through the Camera Control button, enhances the camera's ability to recognise and focus on key elements in the environment.

Priority Notifications Customisation

With iOS 18.4 beta 1, Apple introduced Priority Notifications, a feature powered by AI that prioritises important notifications. In this new beta, users can now customise which apps should be included in Priority Notifications. A new option in the Settings app allows users to select the apps for which they want to receive prioritised alerts, giving them more control over their notification experience.

Updates to Control Center

Apple has made further updates to Control Center, particularly for Siri and Apple Intelligence features. New toggles for "Talk to Siri" and "Visual Intelligence" are now available on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. Additionally, the “Type to Siri” toggle, which was introduced in iOS 18.1, remains accessible for those who prefer text input over voice commands.

Apple Vision Pro App

As previously mentioned, iOS 18.4 includes the new “Apple Vision Pro” app for iPhone users. This app allows Vision Pro users to explore content and spatial experiences, offering tips and guidance for better device usage. In addition, the visionOS 2.4 beta 2 introduces the Spatial Gallery app, which consolidates spatial photos, videos, and panoramas in one location.

New Emoji Characters

The second developer beta of iOS 18.4 also introduces a selection of new Unicode emojis. New characters include a root vegetable, a face with bags under the eyes, a shovel, a harp, splatter, a leafless tree, and a fingerprint. The new emoji set also includes the Sark flag, while the Syrian flag emoji has been updated to reflect the current flag in use.

These updates were first previewed in the Unicode 16 release back in May 2024, making their appearance in iOS 18.4 expected. Apple continues to expand its emoji library with every new update to its operating systems.