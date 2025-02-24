iOS 18.4 beta officially rolls out: Know about new features and upgrades

Apple is rolling out the first beta version of iOS 18.4 with different language support for Apple Intelligence. Know what new has been introduced.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 24 2025, 08:18 IST
iOS 18.4 beta officially rolls out: Know about new features and upgrades
iOS 18.4 beta 1 is here with new features, here’s everything you need to know. (Apple)

After a long wait, Apple officially rolled out the first beta version of the iOS 18.4 update, revealing new features and upgrades which are coming to the iPhones in April. While the beta gives hope for a timely release, it currently misses out on the awaited Siri upgrade which has left iPhone users in slight doubt. Apart from Siri, Apple has rolled out several crucial upgrades in the first beta version such as Priority Notifications, a new food section in Apple News, and much more. Therefore, if you have been waiting for the iOS 18.4 update, then here's everything you need to know before its stable rollout in April.

iOS 18.4 Beta 1: What's new

iOS 18.4 is expected to be a big iPhone upgrade with crucial Apple Intelligence additions and new features. As Apple rolls out the first beta for iOS 18.4, we finally get a view of what the company has planned for its new major iPhone update. While the first beta does not include any new features for Siri as we earlier expected, it still consists of some crucial features. iOS 18.4 beta brings Priority Notifications which will categorise the important messages on top of the shelves, making it easily visible for users to respond. This feature uses Apple Intelligence to analyse text and put them in priority order. Image Playground now has a new Sketch style which has been added to Animation and Illustration styles.

Also read: iOS 18.4 release soon: Here's when the update will roll out with new Apple Intelligence features

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The beta also includes new language support for Apple Intelligence that includes French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified), and finally English for Singapore and India. Apple also introduced a new Food section to Apple News that will include recipes, food tips, restaurants, and much more. The beta also includes Ambient Music to Apple Music with four different modes Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing. Finally, there are several more new features which have been added to the iOS 18.4 beta and more will be added in the upcoming beta rollouts. Therefore, we may have to wait a little to confirm if the iOS 18.4 stable version will include the awaited Siri upgrade. 


First Published Date: 24 Feb, 08:17 IST
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iOS 18.4 beta officially rolls out: Know about new features and upgrades
