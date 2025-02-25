iOS 18.4 beta pulled for these iPhone models due to critical Issues and boot loops

iOS 18.4 beta has been pulled for several devices, including iPhone 12 models after users reported critical issues like boot loops and other bugs affecting performance.

| Updated on: Feb 25 2025, 20:20 IST
iOS 18.4 beta
Apple has removed the iOS 18.4 beta for several devices after causing critical issues and glitches. (Unsplash)

Apple's latest software rollout hit a snag last week when the first iOS 18.4 beta was pulled from certain devices after causing critical problems. While the beta was initially released for developers to test, issues with the update led to its removal for several iPhone and iPad models. Specifically, users with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max were no longer able to install the update, alongside some older iPad Air and entry-level iPad models.

Boot Loop and Compatibility Issues Reported

The problem stemmed from the update triggering a "boot loop" on some of the affected iPhone 12 models, rendering them unusable. As a result, Apple advises users to back up their devices before installing beta software, as early releases often carry the risk of critical bugs. In addition to the boot loop, there may have been other issues affecting cellular versions of the iPad Air, although the exact nature of these problems remains unclear, according to a report by MacRumors

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X chipsets with enhanced AI, gaming, and imaging features launched

Another noteworthy detail from the update's troubles comes from the iPhone 16e, which was found not to support iOS 18.4 beta 1, as reported by Aaron Perris. As the iPhone 16e is set for release on February 28, 2025, it's likely that support for this model will be included in the next round of beta updates.

In other developments, the watchOS 11.4 beta 1 has been unsung for Apple Watch Series 6 models, impacting both GPS and GPS + cellular versions in 40mm and 44mm sizes. This, along with the removal of the iOS 18.4 beta for some devices, highlights the challenges Apple faces when pushing out new software.

Intel unveils Xeon 6 processors with P-Cores, promising big AI and performance gains: Details

Despite these issues, Apple has promised to work on reissuing updates for affected devices. New releases, such as the next beta version, are expected to address compatibility problems, including support for the iPhone 16e. The next major iOS update is expected to roll out in April.

Apple revises email language to clarify stance on porn app distribution via third-party stores

New Features in iOS 18.4 Beta 1

One of the standout features in the iOS 18.4 beta is Priority Notifications, a tool that leverages AI to sort important notifications and bring them to the top of your stack. This feature is off by default but can be activated through the Settings app. Other tweaks in the update include a revamped Genmoji icon on the Emoji keyboard, redesigned Control Center options for easier Focus mode switching, and new animations for volume adjustments. The update also now shows your cellular signal strength through the familiar bars in the Cellular toggle.

You can check for the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. If the update doesn't appear immediately, simply refresh the page by pulling it down.

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets