iOS 18.4 delay likely due to engineering issues with Siri 2.0: Here’s when to expect now

Apple's highly anticipated iOS 18.4 update, which was expected to bring significant improvements, including Siri 2.0, may face a delay. Originally expected to roll out in April 2025, the update is now uncertain as Apple grapples with engineering challenges surrounding the revamped version of Siri. Reports from Mark Gurman indicate that the issues stem from Siri's performance, with the voice assistant not working as intended. Consequently, Apple may push back the stable release of iOS 18.4 to May 2025 or later.

Uncertainty Over iOS 18.4 Release Timeline

While the first beta of the update was initially slated to start rolling out this week, it seems the features that were supposed to debut in April could be postponed, depending on the resolution of the engineering hurdles. Siri's overhaul is expected to be the most significant change in this update, with the AI-powered voice assistant getting several new capabilities. These include personal context awareness, cross-app interactions, and enhanced on-screen awareness, all of which were demonstrated during Apple's WWDC 2024. These features aim to make Siri more responsive and intuitive for iPhone users.

It remains unclear whether Apple will still release iOS 18.4 in April without the new version of Siri or if the entire update will be delayed until May to include the revamped voice assistant. This delay could also impact the iOS 18.5 rollout, which is rumoured to feature additional AI enhancements, some of which Apple teased but did not deliver last year.

Upcoming Apple Announcements

In the meantime, Apple is gearing up for a busy few months, with several product launches planned. On February 19, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone SE 4, followed by an anticipated announcement regarding the Vision Pro headset. March is expected to bring the release of the MacBook Air featuring an M4 chip. If the engineering challenges with iOS 18.4 are resolved by April, the update could be released in that month. However, as reports suggest, if issues persist, it could be delayed until May. Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) will take place in June, and soon after, the iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in the fall of 2025.