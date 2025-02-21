iOS 18.4 launch may bring this much awaited AI feature to iPhone 15 Pro model

The iOS 18.4 update is confirmed to bring iPhone 16 series Visual Intelligence features to the iPhone 15 Pro models, here’s what we know so far.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 21 2025, 08:24 IST
iOS 18.4 launch may bring this much awaited AI feature to iPhone 15 Pro model
Visual Intelligence is now coming to iPhone 15 Pro models via the Action Button. (Shaurya Sharma / HT Tech)

Apple recently launched its affordable smartphone, the iPhone 16e globally with premium features but at a lower price. The smartphone includes several advanced features including the support for Apple Intelligence. However, one AI feature for iPhone 16e has caught our eye which was earlier exclusive to the flagship iPhone 16 series. Yes, I'm talking about the Visual Intelligence feature which uses a camera control button for activation. However, the iPhone 16e does not include a camera button, yet it has the ability to activate the AI feature. Now, Visual Intelligence is also slated to roll out for iPhone 15 Pro model with iOS 18.4 

Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro

Apple will likely roll out the iOS 18.4 beta with some new advanced features and upgrades in the coming days. Now, after the iPhone 16e launch, we expect that the iOS 18.4 update may bring Visual Intelligence features to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 16e launch highlighted that the AI-powered Visual Intelligence feature can be accessed via the Action Button instead of the camera capture button. Now, this revelation has given hope to iPhone 15 Pro users, that their devices can support iPhone 16-exclusive features. Now, Apple has also confirmed that Visual Intelligence will be integrated into iPhone 15 Pro models in future updates.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This could come as exciting news for iPhone 15 Pro users, as Visual Intelligence is one of the intuitive and useful AI features Apple announced last year. This feature enables users to point their camera towards the object, place or document and it will provide them relevant responses based on queries. It has the ability to summarise, read text out loud, translate text, or activate ChatGPT for more accurate responses. 

The stable iOS 18.4 update will likely be rolled out in April as Apple has been teasing several features including different language support for the highlighted month. However, it is being reported that Apple could experience delays due to engineering difficulties for Siri 2.0. 

First Published Date: 21 Feb, 08:24 IST
