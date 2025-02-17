iOS 18.4 release in April: Apple Intelligence upgrade for Siri 2.0 likely to get delayed

The iOS 18.4 update is likely to be released in April, but it may miss out on Siri 2.0 with Apple Intelligence features.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 17 2025, 09:35 IST
iOS 18.4 release in April: Apple Intelligence upgrade for Siri 2.0 likely to get delayed
iOS 18.4 beta may roll out this week, but developers may not get to test Siri 2.0. (AFP)

Apple is expected to release iOS 18.4 beta this week for developers. This upcoming upgrade is expected to be one of Apple's biggest updates due to Siri's major Apple Intelligence overhaul. Now, as we wait for the official release to know what the new Siri 2.0 will look like, a new report has suggested that Apple may delay the Siri upgrades. This may come as a great shock to iPhone users since they have been waiting for more advanced AI features and the company has already delayed crucial features for about a year. As we wait for the iOS 18.4 update, know what the recent reports say about the Siri 2.0. 

Also read: iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 Apple Intelligence upgrade for Siri 2.0

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could delay the Apple Intelligence upgrade for Siri 2.0 as the company has encountered engineering problems and software-related bugs. While the iOS 18.4 beta may roll out this week, but the Siri upgrade may take a little while till Apple fixes all the issues. However, Apple has made some crucial promises to iPhone users as by April it will roll out Apple Intelligence‌ in new languages, highlighting the official rollout timeline for the iOS 18.4 update. Therefore, the company has a very small amount of time to work on smarter Siri to release it in time. 

Also read: iOS 18.4 to bring much-awaited Apple Intelligence support for India, CEO Tim Cook unveils

While we all are talking about Siri 2.0, but what exactly does the new Apple Intelligence feature for iPhone's virtual assistants look like? Well, at the WWDC 2024 Apple teased three advanced Siri features which give it the power to understand personal context, cross-app actions, and and on-screen awareness. Therefore, Siri will not only become smarter, but it will also be able to perform more complex tasks and provide users with accurate responses.

Gurman highlighted that these Siri 2.0 features are not working properly and encountering various problems which may cause some delays. As far as the iOS 18.4 update is concerned, the update may roll out as per schedule but may miss out on smarter Siri.

Also read: iOS 18.4 Beta, MacBook Air, and more Apple is expected to announce in February- Here's what's coming

First Published Date: 17 Feb, 09:35 IST
