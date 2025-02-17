iOS 18.4 release in April: Apple Intelligence upgrade for Siri 2.0 likely to get delayed

Apple is expected to release iOS 18.4 beta this week for developers. This upcoming upgrade is expected to be one of Apple's biggest updates due to Siri's major Apple Intelligence overhaul. Now, as we wait for the official release to know what the new Siri 2.0 will look like, a new report has suggested that Apple may delay the Siri upgrades. This may come as a great shock to iPhone users since they have been waiting for more advanced AI features and the company has already delayed crucial features for about a year. As we wait for the iOS 18.4 update, know what the recent reports say about the Siri 2.0.

iOS 18.4 Apple Intelligence upgrade for Siri 2.0

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could delay the Apple Intelligence upgrade for Siri 2.0 as the company has encountered engineering problems and software-related bugs. While the iOS 18.4 beta may roll out this week, but the Siri upgrade may take a little while till Apple fixes all the issues. However, Apple has made some crucial promises to iPhone users as by April it will roll out Apple Intelligence‌ in new languages, highlighting the official rollout timeline for the iOS 18.4 update. Therefore, the company has a very small amount of time to work on smarter Siri to release it in time.

While we all are talking about Siri 2.0, but what exactly does the new Apple Intelligence feature for iPhone's virtual assistants look like? Well, at the WWDC 2024 Apple teased three advanced Siri features which give it the power to understand personal context, cross-app actions, and and on-screen awareness. Therefore, Siri will not only become smarter, but it will also be able to perform more complex tasks and provide users with accurate responses.

Gurman highlighted that these Siri 2.0 features are not working properly and encountering various problems which may cause some delays. As far as the iOS 18.4 update is concerned, the update may roll out as per schedule but may miss out on smarter Siri.

