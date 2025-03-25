iOS 18.4 to unveil exciting new Apple Intelligence features: Here’s what you can expect in upcoming update

Apple has continued to enhance the AI capabilities of its devices, and the upcoming iOS 18.4 update is no exception. The latest update will bring several new features to Apple Intelligence across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With this release, users can expect improvements in AI language support, visual intelligence, notification management, and more. Here are the key updates coming in iOS 18.4.

Expanded AI-Language Support

Apple initially launched Apple Intelligence with English as the sole language option, which limited its reach. In iOS 18.4, Apple expands support by introducing eight new languages. The update will include French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and simplified Chinese. Additionally, localised English support will now be available for users in India and Singapore, broadening accessibility for a more diverse user base.

Visual Intelligence for More Devices

Visual Intelligence, which debuted as an exclusive feature for iPhone 16, is now available on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models in iOS 18.4. Although these devices lacked Camera Control buttons, Apple has made the feature accessible by introducing a new Control Center button. This button can also be assigned to the device's Action Button or Lock Screen controls, ensuring that users of older devices can benefit from the advanced visual capabilities of Apple Intelligence.

Priority Notifications

A notable addition to iOS 18.4 is the Priority Notifications feature, powered by Apple Intelligence. This feature allows notifications to be categorized into two levels of importance on the Lock Screen. Critical notifications are highlighted and placed in a dedicated Priority Notifications section, ensuring they stand out. Less urgent alerts appear below, maintaining a clean and organized interface. Users can control this feature, enabling or disabling it for all apps or on a per-app basis, offering a more tailored notification experience.

New Style in Image Playground

The Image Playground app, introduced in iOS 18.2, receives an update in iOS 18.4. Originally, users could create images in two styles: Animation and Illustration. With this update, Apple adds a third option: Sketch. This new style allows users to create images with a pencil-drawn effect, providing more creative flexibility when generating AI-based visuals. Whether you're revisiting old creations or generating new ones, the updated Image Playground now offers a broader range of artistic options.

AI-Generated App Store Review Summaries

In iOS 18.4, Apple Intelligence will be used to generate review summaries for apps and games in the App Store. While users can still read full reviews, the AI-generated summaries provide a quick overview of user feedback, making it easier to gauge the general sentiment toward an app. This feature helps streamline the review process, offering a snapshot of opinions without requiring users to sift through lengthy text.