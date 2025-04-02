iOS 18.4 update rolled out in India: Know about 5 new features which you may like

Apple has officially rolled out the awaited iOS 18.4 update for iPhone users, bringing new features and fixes. Additionally, iPhone users in India also got access to the Apple Intelligence feature, bringing advanced AI features. However, there are a few exciting iOS 18.4 features which may come in handy to users on a day-to-day basis. The new update brings a Visual Intelligence shortcut, priority notification, ambient music and much more, making usage seamless and fun. Therefore, know about these 5 new iOS 18.4 features which may come in handy.

iOS 18.4 update: 5 features to try out

Visual Intelligence shortcut: Before the iOS 18.4 update, the Visual Intelligence feature was exclusive to the iPhone 16 series model. But, after the update, Apple has brought a shortcut for this AI-powered feature by bringing it to the Control Centre and to the Action Button for the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16e model. Therefore, iPhone users can easily make visual searches on the go.



Priority notifications: Another crucial feature we all have been waiting for is the priority notification that uses Apple Intelligence to mark important notifications. AI identifies urgent messages or important notifications and brings them to the top of the list with different animations.

Sketch style in Image Playground: iPhone's Image Playground app now includes a new AI image style apart from animation and illustration. Now, with iOS 18.4, users can also create Sketch-style images using text prompts.

Ambient music: Another new feature which you can try is Ambient music. You can bring this new feature to the control centre, which includes three moods: Chill, sleep, productivity, and wellbeing. This will allow users to bring more focus while with work, sleep or productivity hours.



News App upgrades: Lastly, the Apple News app has a section where users can browse through recipes, food stories, ingredients, and much more. This feature could come in very handy for people who look to cook at home or explore new dishes. Additionally, this section has a new UI as well, which makes the search easy.