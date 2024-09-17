 iOS 18 release: These features, even without Apple Intelligence, make it the biggest overhaul in years | Mobile News

iOS 18 release: These features, even without Apple Intelligence, make it the biggest overhaul in years

iOS 18 is a big update for iPhone users, especially if you missed customising your device until now.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 17 2024, 10:55 IST
Apple WWDC 2024: iOS 18 features revealed, from Messages app to Maps: Know what’s coming
iOS 18 is the most ambitious iOS update in years by Apple. (Apple)

iOS 18 is finally here after months of waiting. And while it doesn't include Apple Intelligence just yet, it still packs a punch and marks the biggest iOS overhaul in years. Whether it's the customisation options now available or the revamped Control Centre, this update feels significant, and these are the features that make iOS 18 an exciting release:

Apple is Finally Taking Customisation Seriously

We all know how boring iOS home screens could be until iOS 17. More often than not, you'd find people with identical home screens. Fortunately, iOS 18 brings a lot more personalisation, allowing you to change the hue of your icons in dark mode and even arrange them however you like on the home screen, including widgets.

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.75 inches Display Size
₹89,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • Rose
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹144,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹119,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to know about Apple's mid-ranger

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Revamped Control Centre

The Control Centre in iOS 18 features a grouped controls option, allowing you to add new control toggles from the control gallery and rearrange and resize your controls. This essentially makes your Control Centre more personalised to suit your needs. Additionally, you can now swap out controls on the lock screen and choose alternatives beyond just the flashlight and camera.

Schedule a Message with Send Later and RCS in iMessage

How many times have you wanted to schedule an iMessage for later but couldn't? That's now a thing of the past with the "Send Later" feature in iOS 18. This is a major enhancement to the iMessage experience and will be appreciated by many. No more forgetting to send birthday texts!

Another significant update is support for RCS messaging, which provides a more cohesive experience when texting with Android devices (green bubbles). It allows for sending larger media files and receiving read receipts from those who don't use iMessage.

Also Read: iPhone 13 price in Amazon Great Indian Festival revealed - Check out upcoming deals

Passwords App

There's also a new Passwords app that securely stores your passwords and syncs across all your Apple devices, including Mac, iPhone, iPad, and even Windows through the iCloud for Windows app. Apple says your passwords are end-to-end encrypted, and you can filter and sort accounts by recently created, credential type, or whether an account is in a shared group.

You Can Now Lock Apps 

Yes, Android phones have been doing this for years, but this beloved functionality has finally made its way to iOS as well. What it does is: allows you to hide the apps you don't want others to find on your device, and lock it using biometrics—so that they would only be visible when you authenticate using FaceID or TouchID. In fact, the hidden apps won't even show notifications.

Also Read: iOS 18 released in India: How to download and install powerful iPhone update

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Sep, 10:55 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch is closer than ever, apple gives an indirect hint iphone se 4 launch inches closer, may debut before release of big ios 18 feature iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? buying iphone 16? you won’t be able to buy these official apple cases anymore - here’s why iphone 16 pro max vs google pixel 9 pro xl: which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money? apple september event 2024: iphone 15 users to get refund after iphone 16 launch; here's how it works all iphone 16 models confirmed with 8gb ram for apple intelligence- all details iphone 16 plus vs samsung galaxy s24 plus: know which flagship smartphone to buy oneplus 13 launch in india: oneplus flagship expected to make india debut in… iphone 16, iphone 16 pro series pre-booking starts in india: how to book, price and more
Home Mobile Mobile News iOS 18 release: These features, even without Apple Intelligence, make it the biggest overhaul in years
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle
DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,000 crore tax violations

DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over 82,000 crore tax violations
Red Dead Redemption 2: What does the ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ status mean for your gameplay?

Red Dead Redemption 2: What does the ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ status mean for your gameplay?
GTA 6 release

GTA 6 release: Former Rockstar Games dev suggests possible delay beyond fall 2025
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets