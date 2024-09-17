iOS 18 is finally here after months of waiting. And while it doesn't include Apple Intelligence just yet, it still packs a punch and marks the biggest iOS overhaul in years. Whether it's the customisation options now available or the revamped Control Centre, this update feels significant, and these are the features that make iOS 18 an exciting release:

Apple is Finally Taking Customisation Seriously

We all know how boring iOS home screens could be until iOS 17. More often than not, you'd find people with identical home screens. Fortunately, iOS 18 brings a lot more personalisation, allowing you to change the hue of your icons in dark mode and even arrange them however you like on the home screen, including widgets.

Revamped Control Centre

The Control Centre in iOS 18 features a grouped controls option, allowing you to add new control toggles from the control gallery and rearrange and resize your controls. This essentially makes your Control Centre more personalised to suit your needs. Additionally, you can now swap out controls on the lock screen and choose alternatives beyond just the flashlight and camera.

Schedule a Message with Send Later and RCS in iMessage

How many times have you wanted to schedule an iMessage for later but couldn't? That's now a thing of the past with the "Send Later" feature in iOS 18. This is a major enhancement to the iMessage experience and will be appreciated by many. No more forgetting to send birthday texts!

Another significant update is support for RCS messaging, which provides a more cohesive experience when texting with Android devices (green bubbles). It allows for sending larger media files and receiving read receipts from those who don't use iMessage.

Passwords App

There's also a new Passwords app that securely stores your passwords and syncs across all your Apple devices, including Mac, iPhone, iPad, and even Windows through the iCloud for Windows app. Apple says your passwords are end-to-end encrypted, and you can filter and sort accounts by recently created, credential type, or whether an account is in a shared group.

You Can Now Lock Apps

Yes, Android phones have been doing this for years, but this beloved functionality has finally made its way to iOS as well. What it does is: allows you to hide the apps you don't want others to find on your device, and lock it using biometrics—so that they would only be visible when you authenticate using FaceID or TouchID. In fact, the hidden apps won't even show notifications.

