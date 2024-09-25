iOS 18 showcases major display downgrade: What it means for iPhone users

iOS 18 started to roll out on September 16 globally for all eligible iPhone devices. While the new Apple operating system brings new updates and features, people have been reporting some major issues. In a recent report, we came across complaints regarding the iPhone 16 Pro model's user-facing touchscreen issues. Now, several other iPhone users are reporting a slower refresh rate issue which is limited to 80Hz instead of 120Hz. It is also being reported that Apple has made this change purposely to save iPhone battery. Know what rumours say about this newly emerged iOS 18 problem.

iOS 18 brings slow refresh rate to iPhones

Tipster Ice Universe shared a post on X showcasing the slow refresh rate of the iPhone screen. A video was also shared on TikTok demonstrating how the refresh rate counter was used to track and analyse the speed, however after the test, the device was not running at a 120Hz refresh rate as Apple promises for Pro models. While the post talks about iOS 18 attractive animation, it also highlights a major concern for iPhone users who are paying a whopping amount. The post said, “The animation of iOS 18 is still elegant, but it is not smooth. Anyone can feel that iOS 18 still limits the refresh rate of most scenes to 80Hz.”

Don't confuse the elegance and fluency of animation. For example, the animation of iOS 18 is still elegant, but it is not smooth. Anyone can feel that iOS 18 still limits the refresh rate of most scenes to 80Hz. For Android users who are used to 120Hz, iOS 18 looks really not… pic.twitter.com/5RHeTWzHf8 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 22, 2024

Tom's Guide reported that Apple has made this significant change purposely to save battery life with iOS 18. However, there is no confirmation from the company on these claims. However, the refresh rate and battery life saving should be a choice, as many may prefer to run their devices on the highest refresh rate setting due to the quick response and smoothness. Several Android smartphones offer to run from the lowest refresh rate setting to the highest.

The tipster also said that Android users with a 120Hz refresh rate would notice the lack of smoothness with iOS 18 devices. They also mentioned that due to this reason using iPhone 16 Pro Max as a primary device could not be the right option. However, note that the report has only come from the tipster, therefore, take it with a pinch of salt as Apple has yet to make an official statement regarding this issue.

