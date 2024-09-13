 iOS 18 to bring new ‘lock’ on iPhones: Here’s how it will help to combat stealing | Mobile News

iOS 18 to bring new ‘lock’ on iPhones: Here’s how it will help to combat stealing

Apple's iOS 18 introduces Activation Lock for iPhone parts and linked components to Apple accounts. This update aims to combat the market for stolen device parts.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 13 2024, 18:52 IST
iOS 18 to bring new ‘lock’ on iPhones: Here’s how it will help to combat stealing
iOS 18 to bring new ‘lock’ on iPhones: Here’s how it will help to combat stealing
iOS 18 to bring new ‘lock’ on iPhones: Here’s how it will help to combat stealing
iOS 18 to bring new ‘lock’ on iPhones: Here’s how it will help to combat stealing
iOS 18 to bring new ‘lock’ on iPhones: Here’s how it will help to combat stealing
iOS 18 to bring new ‘lock’ on iPhones: Here’s how it will help to combat stealing
Apple introduces Activation Lock for iPhone parts with iOS 18 update to prevent theft and resale. (Unsplash)

Apple has updated its repair policies this year, making it simpler for users to repair their iPhones with genuine used parts. Alongside these changes, the company has also introduced a new feature: Activation Lock for iPhone parts. This feature, now available with iOS 18, is designed to enhance security by linking iPhone components such as batteries, cameras, and displays to individual Apple Accounts through their serial numbers.

New Security Measures for iPhone Parts

With the Release Candidate (RC) build of iOS 18 recently made available to developers and public beta testers, Apple has implemented Activation Lock for iPhone parts, according to 9to5Mac report. Previously, Activation Lock was used to secure the entire device, but with this update, it now extends to individual components. Apple aims to reduce the market for stolen iPhone parts, which are often sold despite the theft of the device. When an iPhone detects a used part, it will prompt the user to enter the Apple Account password associated with the original device.

Apple's Plan to Combat Theft of iPhone Parts

In an announcement from April, Apple outlined this change as a measure to address the issue of stolen iPhones being dismantled for their parts. Requested by customers and law enforcement, this feature is designed to prevent stolen devices from being reactivated. If an iPhone under repair identifies a component that was previously locked or marked as lost, it will restrict the calibration of that part.

Testing of iOS 18.0 RC has confirmed that the system requires the Apple Account password to unlock and verify used components, indicating the effectiveness of the new feature. While some may still attempt to bypass Apple's security measures, the introduction of Activation Lock for iPhone parts represents a significant step in the company's efforts to combat device theft.

The public release of iOS 18 is scheduled for Monday, September 16. The update will be available for iPhone XR models and later. Currently, this Activation Lock feature applies solely to iPhones and will not be extended to iPads running iPadOS 18.

First Published Date: 13 Sep, 18:52 IST
