iOS 18 to bring Repair Assistant for iPhone users: What is it and how it works

How can iPhone users ensure proper functioning of replacement parts after a repair? Apple’s new iOS 18 feature, Repair Assistant, aims to solve this issue.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Sep 12 2024, 13:01 IST
Apple's iOS 18 introduces the “Repair Assistant” tool to simplify the configuration of genuine iPhone replacement parts. (Apple)

Apple has unveiled a new feature in iOS 18 designed to enhance the repair process for iPhones. The update added the "Repair Assistant" tool, which allows users to configure new replacement parts after their device has been repaired. This feature aims to ensure that the iPhone operates correctly when fitted with genuine Apple parts.

Help to Ensure Authentic Repairs

This feature, as reported by MacRumors, allows users to ensure their device operates correctly following repairs with authentic Apple components. The Repair Assistant is compatible exclusively with genuine Apple parts, reflecting Apple's ongoing commitment to maintaining device integrity.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro failed to impress you? Here's what we know about iPhone 17 Pro

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Earlier this year, Apple announced its intention to permit repairs using previously owned genuine parts. To facilitate this, the company requires users to match the serial number of their device with that of a new part sold by Apple- a process known as parts pairing. If users installed aftermarket or used components, they often faced notifications indicating that Apple could not verify the new part. In some cases, crucial features like Face ID and Touch ID sensors might fail to function altogether.

Simplified Calibration Process

The new Repair Assistant feature addresses this issue by enabling calibration of genuine Apple parts, whether new or used, directly on the device. Consequently, users and repair shops will no longer need to provide the serial number when ordering most parts from the Self Service Repair Store. Initially, this update will apply to displays, batteries, and cameras, with future support planned for used biometric sensors such as Face ID and Touch ID.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Know which Pro model is worth the hype

Alongside this development, Apple is also intensifying its efforts to track used iPhone components. The company has announced an extension of its Activation Lock feature to include iPhone parts. This enhancement is designed to prevent thieves from using lost or stolen devices. Apple explained that if a device under repair detects a part sourced from another device with Activation Lock or Lost Mode enabled, the calibration capabilities for that part will be restricted.

Repair Assistant Accessibility

The Repair Assistant tool is accessible under the Parts and Service section in the About menu of the Settings app, visible only to users who have installed iOS 18 and have a compatible part. Additionally, this feature can be used to configure parts installed before the release of iOS 18, such as third-party batteries replaced with genuine Apple batteries.

Also read: Google's AI model faces scrutiny from privacy watchdog that took X to court

Apple's Repair Assistant feature is available for iPhone 12 models and newer. The company initially announced this feature in April, with a planned rollout later this fall.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 13:00 IST
Mobile News
