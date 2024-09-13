iOS 18 to bring Truecaller’s Live Caller ID feature to iPhones- All details

Tired of asking Siri about who's calling on? Now the hassle will end as Truecaller will finally work on iPhones. Truecaller confirmed that its Live Caller ID feature will be available for iPhone users in the upcoming iOS 18 update, enabling users to know who's calling in an effortless way. Over the years, Truecaller functionalities for iPhones were quite complicated and time-consuming, now with the new update iPhone users can easily get access to the Live Caller ID.

Also read: No more spam calls: Truecaller comes on WearOS, brings call management and caller Id directly to your wrist

You may be interested in 20% OFF 20% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 10% OFF 10% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

Truecaller Live Caller ID feature on iPhone

Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi shared an X post confirming that the app's Live Caller ID feature will finally work on iPhones. As Apple is expected to roll out the iOS 18 update this coming Monday, the Live Caller ID feature is expected to start working on iPhones with the need for users to ask Siri who's calling.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Mamedi on X wrote, “From the iOS 18 feature release documentation :) Soon we will hopefully hear people say "Truecaller finally works on iPhone". Even though it has worked fairly OK in the last 2 years, this time it will be just like you would expect Truecaller to work, end to end.” The post was also accompanied by a screenshot of iOS 18 documentation that revealed the “Live Caller ID lookup feature” for iPhones.

Also read: iOS 18 to bring Repair Assistant for iPhone users: What is it and how it works

Truecaller privacy control

Over the years, Truecaller has faced severe criticism over privacy with allegations of collecting user data without consent. However, the company denied all the claims of any misconduct. On the other hand, the Apple iOS ecosystem restricted several apps including Truecaller to effortlessly working on their devices. Now, after 2 years of hassle, Truecaller will finally work on iPhones.

Also read: iOS 18 release date and time in India: iPhone users to get new features on…

How Truecaller Live Caller ID feature works?

The Truecaller Live Caller ID feature enables users to identify unknown callers and get information about callers' names or locations. This feature also identifies spam or fraud calls, enabling users to ensure the safety of which call to pick or avoid.

Previously, accessing the Truecaller Live Caller ID feature for iPhone users was tedious, now with the above-mentioned updates, the process will be simplified.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!