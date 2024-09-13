iOS 18 to bring Truecaller’s Live Caller ID feature to iPhones- All details
Truecaller’s Live Caller ID feature is now simplified for iPhone users in the upcoming iOS 18 update. Know what is it and how it will work.
Tired of asking Siri about who's calling on? Now the hassle will end as Truecaller will finally work on iPhones. Truecaller confirmed that its Live Caller ID feature will be available for iPhone users in the upcoming iOS 18 update, enabling users to know who's calling in an effortless way. Over the years, Truecaller functionalities for iPhones were quite complicated and time-consuming, now with the new update iPhone users can easily get access to the Live Caller ID.
Also read: No more spam calls: Truecaller comes on WearOS, brings call management and caller Id directly to your wrist
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
Truecaller Live Caller ID feature on iPhone
Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi shared an X post confirming that the app's Live Caller ID feature will finally work on iPhones. As Apple is expected to roll out the iOS 18 update this coming Monday, the Live Caller ID feature is expected to start working on iPhones with the need for users to ask Siri who's calling.
mobile to buy?
Mamedi on X wrote, “From the iOS 18 feature release documentation :) Soon we will hopefully hear people say "Truecaller finally works on iPhone". Even though it has worked fairly OK in the last 2 years, this time it will be just like you would expect Truecaller to work, end to end.” The post was also accompanied by a screenshot of iOS 18 documentation that revealed the “Live Caller ID lookup feature” for iPhones.
Also read: iOS 18 to bring Repair Assistant for iPhone users: What is it and how it works
Truecaller privacy control
Over the years, Truecaller has faced severe criticism over privacy with allegations of collecting user data without consent. However, the company denied all the claims of any misconduct. On the other hand, the Apple iOS ecosystem restricted several apps including Truecaller to effortlessly working on their devices. Now, after 2 years of hassle, Truecaller will finally work on iPhones.
Also read: iOS 18 release date and time in India: iPhone users to get new features on…
How Truecaller Live Caller ID feature works?
The Truecaller Live Caller ID feature enables users to identify unknown callers and get information about callers' names or locations. This feature also identifies spam or fraud calls, enabling users to ensure the safety of which call to pick or avoid.
Previously, accessing the Truecaller Live Caller ID feature for iPhone users was tedious, now with the above-mentioned updates, the process will be simplified.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71726202014280