iOS 19 to bring advanced Siri capabilities, but we may have to wait longer- All details

Apple could showcase advanced Siri capabilities with iOS 19 at the upcoming WWDC 2025 event.

iOS 19 to bring advanced Siri capabilities, but we may have to wait longer- All details
Here’s everything you need to know about Siri upgrades with iOS 19. (AP)

At the WWDC 2024, Apple showcases some advanced Siri capabilities with Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT integration. However, we are yet to receive the smarter Siri capabilities. Reports suggest that the upcoming iOS 18.4 will the another big update which is expected to several Apple Intelligence features along with additional AI capabilities for Siri such as on-screen awareness, app controls, personal context, and more. However, Apple is currently working on a greater upgrade for Siri which will likely be previewed in June and officially roll out in 2026. 

iOS 19 to bring Siri advancements

Apple is slowly and steadily introducing Apple Intelligence to users across devices. While many are not happy with the gradual release as has been creating delays, however, Apple is focused on bringing error-free AI features to justify the slow releases. Now, as we wait for smarter Siri to be released on iPhones, Apple is already rumoured to be working on a more advanced technology for its voice assistant. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman report, iOS 19 could bring the biggest Siri upgrade with advanced conversational capabilities. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Reportedly, the iOS 19 is expected to introduce a more conversational version of Siri which will be powered by large language models. This upgrade could make Siri a smarter voice assistant like ChatGPT.  Therefore, Siri would be able to manage more complex and sophisticated tasks or requests. This version of Siri could be previewed at the upcoming WWDC 2025, however, may not experience it until iOS 19.4 update. Therefore, the Siri upgrade is not coming until spring 2026. 

While, Apple is heading towards the right direction, but it is way behind than competitors like Google, Amazon, and OpenAI. This might create a huge doubt in the minds of iPhone buyers as AI features are significantly delayed and Apple is struggling to catch up with the fast-growing technology. Therefore, to experience the new wave of Apple Intelligence, we may have to have longer than expected. On the other hand, Samsung and Google are moving ahead of the curve by introducing advanced AI features. 

