iOS 19 to take to boost iPhone’s battery life with help of AI

Apple may soon use artificial intelligence to help iPhones last longer on a single charge with a major update in iOS 19. Here's what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 13 2025, 09:50 IST
Apple is reportedly working on an AI-powered feature in iOS 19 to improve iPhone battery life. (HT Tech)

Apple is working on addressing one of the most common concerns among iPhone users: battery life. Despite significant improvements in camera technology, processing power, and AI capabilities, the battery issue continues to be a pain point. However, the upcoming iOS 19 update may offer a solution by introducing an AI-powered feature that aims to optimise battery consumption based on individual usage patterns.

AI to Learn and Adapt Battery Use

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple's new battery management tool will dynamically adjust power usage depending on how the device is used. Unlike previous features such as “Optimised Battery Charging”, which aim to preserve battery health, the new system could adapt in real time to extend battery life without impacting the phone's overall performance.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro likely to ditch Dynamic Island for under-display Face ID- Details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This move follows in the footsteps of Google's Android, which introduced machine learning-powered “Adaptive Battery” in 2018. Android's system analyses user behaviour and manages which apps can run in the background and limits unnecessary power consumption. iOS 19's AI feature is expected to work similarly by adjusting power usage and app activity based on how frequently and for what purposes users interact with their phones.

Additionally, iOS 19 may introduce a feature on the lock screen that displays the estimated time required to fully charge the device, which makes it easier for users to plan their charging sessions.

Also read: iPadOS 19 update: Apple to unveil redesigned Siri, menu bar and more at WWDC 2025

Coming to iPhone 17 and Older Models

The AI-powered battery management tool is expected to be a key feature of the upcoming iPhone 17, which is rumoured to have a thinner design and smaller battery, which will make energy efficiency even more crucial. However, the new system will also be available for all iPhones running iOS 19, according to a Bloomberg report.

Also read: BGMI redeem codes: Grab exclusive outfits, weapon skins and more ahead of 3.8 update

While the details are still subject to change, as Apple continues to test features in development, the integration of AI for better battery performance is a promising step. Given the growing role of AI in Apple's ecosystem, the iOS 19 update, along with the new battery management tool, could mark a significant improvement in iPhone longevity.

The iOS 19 update is also expected to feature a broader redesign, with Apple likely unveiling it to developers at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2025, followed by a public release in September.

First Published Date: 13 May, 09:49 IST
